After adding a veteran sharpshooter and an international forward, the Pelicans are closing in on a deal with Utah Jazz to land their coveted traditional big man in Derrick Favors, according to a report from ESPN's Zach Lowe.

League sources confirmed the report.

Favors currently has a non-guaranteed $16 million contract with Utah for next season, and it appeared earlier Sunday afternoon that he may have to be waived after the team came to a deal with ex-Pacers small forward Bojan Bogdanovic at the start of free agency. But according to sources, New Orleans is closing in on a trade with the Jazz that would bring the 27-year-old power forward/center combo to the Crescent City.

"I will miss Utah and I appreciate my time with the Jazz," Favors told The Athletic Sunday night. "Thank you to the fans. I'm ready and excited for the next chapter."

Before any potential move to land Favors, the 2019-20 Pelicans roster was at full capacity with 15 players projected to be on contract, though they have five non-guaranteed deals on the books. Entering a deal with the Jazz, New Orleans appeared to have roughly $19 million in salary cap space for next season.

A report from the Athletic indicated assets sent to the Jazz would be draft picks, though no more details have yet been specified.

Favors has spent eight full seasons in Salt Lake City. He was drafted by the then-New Jersey Nets with the third-overall pick in the 2010 draft, and in February of his rookie season, the team dealt him to Utah with Devin Harris and a pair of future first-round picks for Deron Williams. Over his nine-year career, the 6-foot-10 265-pound big-man has averaged 11.6 points and 7.2 boards per game in 25.7 minutes per contest.

Last season, he started in 70 of the 76 games in which he appeared, posting a career-high 58.6 field goal percentage. The likely addition of Favors to the Pelicans lineup ideally gives them their future starting center to play alongside future rookie power forward Zion Williamson and small forward Brandon Ingram.

The signing comes on the heels of a busy start to NBA free agency, which saw the Pelicans add former 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick on a two-year, $26.5 million deal, along with Euroleague forward Nicolo Melli on a two-year, $8 million contract.

The move adds yet another layer in an offseason of breaking news, and helps to further reshape a Pelicans roster that is hardly recognizable to the group a year ago.

After winning the NBA draft lottery in May, the Pelicans ended the long-running Anthony Davis trade demand saga by sending him to the Los Angeles Lakers -- one of his desired destinations -- in exchange for a haul of draft picks, as well as young, high-upside players in point guard Lonzo Ball, Ingram and shooting guard Josh Hart.

The picks included in the deal were the 2019 No. 4 overall selection, the Lakers' 2021 first -- if it falls in the top 8 -- or the 2022 pick, the option to swap picks in 2023, and the Lakers' 2024 first-round pick, which could be deferred until 2025 if the Pelicans so choose.

The trade package was hailed by many as a massive victory for Griffin, who was far from done. Just minutes before the NBA draft later in the month, he flipped the No. 4 and No. 57 pick, as well as Solomon Hill to the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks, as well as a top-10 protected pick in 2020, via the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pelicans used their top pick to select Williamson, then chose Texas center Jaxson Hayes at No. 8, Virginia Tech shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker at No. 17, and Brazilian shooting guard Marcous Louzada Silva at 35, opting to flip their final selection the Golden State Warriors in exchange for two future second-round picks.