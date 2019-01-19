Anthony Davis is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks due to a strained index finger in his left hand.
The New Orleans Pelicans’ superstar injured his hand while defending Portland’s Zach Collins in the final minutes of a 128-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Injury Update: Anthony Davis sustained a left index finger sprain in last night’s game. Davis is expected to be out approximately 1-2 weeks #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ag8yCgwCDL— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 19, 2019
The Pelicans are 1-4 in the five games Davis has missed this season due to various ailments and illnesses. And considering the Pelicans’ uphill climb to get into playoff contention, and the litany of difficult matchups facing them over the next two weeks, this injury could be a challenging blow to withstand.
Davis is among the NBA’s Top 5 in points (28.1), rebounds (13.3) and blocks (2.6) per game, leaving a crater in the Pelicans’ rotation as he recovers from the injured finger.
It’s a particularly frustrating time for him to go down as well, since the Pelicans finally returned to full strength after Elfrid Payton and Nikola Mirotic suffered prolonged injuries that kept them sidelined for long stretches over the previous three months.
The Pelicans return to action on Monday afternoon against the Memphis Grizzlies in the FedEX Forum, concluding their five-game road trip.