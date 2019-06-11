What do Drew Brees, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday have in common?
All three play professional sports in New Orleans, and they make a lot of money doing it.
Forbes released its annual list of highest paid athletes Tuesday with each ranking in the top 100 in the world.
Brees, the Saints' starting quarterback, ranked 27th at $42.4 million, $26.4 million in salary and $16 million in endorsements.
He ranks sixth highest of NFL players.
Davis, the Pelicans' starting center, reportedly pulled in $34.6 million and ranked 39th, $25.6 million in salary and $9 million from endorsements.
Holiday, a point guard and Davis' teammate, ranked 76th with $27.6 million, $27.1 million in on the court earnings and $500 thousand in endorsements.
Topping the Forbes list is international soccer star Lionel Messi, who earned $129 million.
The top three earning athletes are soccer players.
