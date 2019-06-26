Someone will almost certainly profit off of Zion Williamson's surprise draft night catchphrase -- but he'll have to compete with his new NBA team for the right to "let's dance."

Both the No. 1 overall draft pick and the New Orleans Pelicans filed trademark requests for his new catchphrase just hours after he first said it on the NBA draft stage.

Williamson's words quickly began to circulate on social media and throughout New Orleans, with at least one person showing off a freshly inked tattoo of those words on social media.

The odd trademark race was first reported by attorney Josh Gerben, who said trademark law dictates that any competing requests would go to the party that filed first, in this case the Pelicans. But he laughed off the idea that any competition for the rights may have been intended.

"This appears to be very much a case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing," he said. "It would be very unlikely ... [the Pelicans] would want a trademark dispute with their new superstar. And it's very likely that the parties work this out."

According to both parties' trademark applications, the Pelicans submitted their bid for the phrase at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, just 90 minutes before the eventual start of the press conference to officially introduce Williamson at the team's facility. Williamson submitted his own application just over five hours later at 7:37 p.m.

The four trademark requests in Williamson's name are for such items as toys, clothing and athletic wear, bags and luggage, and computer games and mobile applications.

The Pelicans' pair of requests include video games, educational and entertainment services and appearances as well as clothing and accessories.

All six requests are listed as accepted and will be assigned to an examining attorney in three months, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website.

Williamson drew laughter during his press conference as he explained where the phrase originated, a story that included a plot twist: Thanos -- the notorious Marvel villain -- is his favorite character in the series.

He said as he and a friend were watching the summer blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame," he was thrilled because he thought his favorite character might win.

"For once, the movie's gonna be realistic and the bad guy wins," Williamson said. "Then my friend says 'Hold on. Hold up,' ... I'm like 'Oh, we might lose.' He looks at me and says 'Let's dance.'"

Williamson flashed a toothy grin and drew laughs from reporters on hand, a common sight in his whirlwind 24 hours in the NBA.

The phrase cropped up again Tuesday in a video shared by the Pelicans of the former Duke phenom receiving a surprise, signed jersey from Saints quarterback Drew Brees with a message on it that said he was "passing the torch." In the letter accompanying the gift read a message that ended with the catchphrase.

"Let's dance. I'm telling you man, I'm gonna make that, like, global," he says to a man behind a camera. "It's as simple as that. Let's dance man."