The excitement surrounds No. 1. But the intrigue belongs to No. 4.
And both picks reside with the New Orleans Pelicans.
On the morning of the most consequential NBA draft in New Orleans history, the name emblazoned across every headline is “Zion." Those four letters shine off marquee, and within five minutes of commissioner Adam Silver taking the stage, Zion Williamson will be officially associated with the Pelicans.
Williamson is such a no-brainer at No. 1, he might as well have donned a Pelicans jersey when they pulled the team’s insignia out of the envelope at last month’s draft lottery. It’s a done deal.
But No. 4? Well, that’s a totally different story.
Not only is it a new acquisition, arriving Sunday from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the haul for Anthony Davis, but it’s also the natural pivot point of this draft. For months, the 2019 crop has been referred to as a “three-man class," with only Williamson, Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett projecting a consensus likelihood of future stardom.
So, where does that leave No. 4? Well, it’s opaque.
And the gray area doubles in size considering the Pelicans aren’t simply looking to make a pick and pair another teenager with Williamson. Throughout the week, sources and reports have confirmed Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin is aggressively shopping the pick, hoping to extract maximum value in the form of future selections or veteran players.
He's crafting a valuation off of those offers. Still, entering draft day, it’s mostly unclear exactly what the pick will net.
There are three paths Griffin can choose.
The Pelicans can either keep the selection and take a prospect, trade the pick for a veteran player, or trade down to a later spot in the first round and acquire some assets in exchange.
All of those options could pay major dividends, but Griffin can only choose one. Based on the chatter around the Pelicans they’re itching to do one of the latter two options, not enamored by the No. 4 pick and far more interested in getting more to work with.
It’s a sound strategy, especially as Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland has emerged as a coveted figure for teams with top-10 picks such as the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans are not in the market for a point guard, making them a prime candidate to flip the right to pick Garland with someone who wants it.
On the more established front, the Pelicans can inquire about Cavaliers former All-Star Kevin Love, hoping to use the No. 4 pick as part of a package that allows Cleveland to kickstart its rebuild.
The possibilities are endless.
Most important, by the time the draft comes to a close, Griffin’s plan for the Pelicans will be unveiled.
If he flips the pick for an established veteran (or multiple assets for an All-Star), the push to make the playoffs right away is in full effect. Without another established veteran presence next to Jrue Holiday, there simply isn’t enough seasoned talent to expect anything from a team whose second-best player is 19-year old rookie, even one carrying the expectations Williamson does.
If Griffin either stays at No. 4 or peels back to later in the first round, it’s clear he’s laying the groundwork for the future and sticking to Williamson’s timeline, a strategy he laid a foundation for by grabbing two Lakers first-rounders between 2021 and 2025.
In the end, Thursday night’s events will be remembered for the expected — a Zion coronation.
But what happens at No. 4 will play a much larger role in shaping exactly who the Pelicans are when the season opens.
Excitement and intrigue. In New Orleans, this draft has it all.