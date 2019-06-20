Pels stock (copy)

The draft board displays the picks for the first round in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

The Pelicans finished off a wild draft night by selecting Alen Smailagic with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft — then promptly trading him. 

Smailagic was selected just four picks after Marcos Louzada Silva, a 19-year-old Brazilian shooting guard that the Pelicans were able to draft after making an earlier trade with the Atlanta Hawks before the draft.

Smailagic was traded to the Golden State Warriors. The Pelicans will received two future second rounders and cash considerations from the Warriors in exchange for Smailagic, according to a league source. 

The 18-year-old Serbian power forward spent the 2018-2019 season with the Warriors' G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater

