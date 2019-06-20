The Pelicans finished off a wild draft night by selecting Alen Smailagic with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft — then promptly trading him.

Smailagic was selected just four picks after Marcos Louzada Silva, a 19-year-old Brazilian shooting guard that the Pelicans were able to draft after making an earlier trade with the Atlanta Hawks before the draft.

Another massive trade for Pelicans: No. 4 pick sent to Hawks for trio of first-rounders The New Orleans Pelicans are at it again. After shipping Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal, the team has now acqui…

Smailagic was traded to the Golden State Warriors. The Pelicans will received two future second rounders and cash considerations from the Warriors in exchange for Smailagic, according to a league source.

The 18-year-old Serbian power forward spent the 2018-2019 season with the Warriors' G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Check back for updates.

MORE NBA DRAFT COVERAGE:

'Let's dance': Pelicans select Zion Williamson (finally) with No. 1 pick in NBA draft It’s so easy to look at Zion Williamson, his hulking 6-foot-7, 285-pound frame and forget what it took to get there, standing on stage shaking…

After trade, Pelicans select Jaxson Hayes with No. 8 pick in 2019 NBA Draft After a massive trade with the Hawks that included sending the No. 4 pick to Atlanta, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Jaxson Hayes with the …

It's Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Pelicans take star Virginia Tech guard with third 1st-round pick After a massive trade back with the Atlanta Hawks, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the No. 17 selection of the…