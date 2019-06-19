Anthony Davis is (possibly) a Monstar, and it was in front of us the whole time.

Davis, the ex-Pelicans star recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, will not only be pairing up with new teammate LeBron James on the hardwood, but also on the big screen as a cast member of the upcoming "Space Jam 2," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reported Wednesday night that Davis will be featured in a key role for the sequel to the 1996 Warner Brothers animation classic, along with James, the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in the film.

There's no word on what role Davis and the other NBA and WNBA stars will play, or if the plot of the film will resemble that of the original film's where NBA hall of famer Michael Jordan teamed up with classic Warner Brothers characters to take on a team of aliens who stole the talents of then-NBA stars Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Muggsey Bogues, Patrick Ewing and Larry Johnson.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

Davis possibly hinted at his involvement with the film during the final regular season game for the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans when he wore a t-shirt with the classic "Looney Toons" phrase "That's all folks!" emblazoned on the front.

When asked about the shirt, Davis claimed he did not choose the shirt to wear that night, and that it was "hanging for me already when I was putting my clothes on."

'That's All Folks': Anthony Davis wears 'Looney Tunes' shirt before likely last game with Pelicans Anthony Davis sported a "That's All Folks" t-shirt as he walked into Smoothie King Center on Tuesday afternoon for what will likely be his fin…

Further hints at Davis' theatrical run popped up during the NBA Finals, when he was featured in a television spot for the newly-release Men in Black: International film as an alien.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

So I know Anthony Davis was in a Men In Black: International promo ... but there’s no way you’ll convince me that wasn’t a subtle Space Jam 2 teaser (I admittedly didn’t hear audio).



Keep in mind the That’s All Folks shirt and his bizarre answer. AD’s a Monstar, y’all. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/4VV7UvqtLL — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) June 3, 2019

"Space Jam 2" is set for release in 2021 and will be directed by Terence Nance, a Dallas, Texas filmmaker, writer, director, actor and musician best known for his HBO sketch show "Random Acts of Flyness."

MORE ANTHONY DAVIS COVERAGE:

+2 When will Anthony Davis officially be a Laker? An analysis of salary cap, Summer League implications Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, and Josh Hart is already out in public wearing Pelicans gear and asking for beignet recommendations. That h…

+5 How does Anthony Davis trade compare to Celtics-Nets, other blockbusters? Breakdown of picks, swaps, more As the dust settles, the Pelicans' haul for Anthony Davis has come into greater focus — and it's a bit different than initial reports indicated.