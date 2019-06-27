With the addition of another arm to the Anthony Davis trade and the agreement of the former Pelicans All-Star forward to waive his trade exception, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to clear enough cap space for to sign another max player when free agency opens on Sunday.
According to a pair of reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has worked out a deal with the Wizards to send forwards Moritz Wagner and Jermerrio Jones and guard Isaac Bongo to Washington, along with a 2022 second-round pick, as part of the deal initially revealed more than a week-and-a-half ago that sent Davis to Los Angeles in return for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and multiple future first-round draft picks. The Wizards will take on those contracts as part of multiple traded player exceptions they have to use from prior deals.
According to a report from The Washington Post's Candace Buckner, the Wizards will send $1.1 million dollars to the Pelicans to satisfy the minimum rules for part of a multi-team deal.
By shipping away these three additional contracts, Pelinka has cleared enough space to even out the addition of Davis’ massive $27.1 million contract for next year. On top of that, the forward has reportedly agreed to waive his $4.1 million bonus he was entitled to for being traded now allows the Lakers to jump from just over $23 million in salary cap space to more than $32 million. A max contract for a player who has played between seven and nine seasons would be $32.7 million and would include players like Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Kawhi Leonard.
On the Pelicans side, this could reopen the door for Griffin to shoot for a big-ticket player like Bradley Beal, who was rumored to be a player the Pelicans were very interested in leading up to the draft. As they sit now, New Orleans only has two open roster spots and $30 million of cap space entering the free agency moratorium period, which begins on Sunday at 5 p.m. Beal is scheduled to make $27.1 million next year on his current deal.
Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin brought the Hawks into the mix just an hour before last week’s draft to make it a three-team trade at the time, sending Atlanta the Lakers’ 2019 fourth-overall pick in exchange for the No. 8, 17 and 35 picks as well as a top-10 protected 2020 first-round pick of Cleveland’s. The Hawks also received Solomon Hill and this year’s No. 57 pick.
New Orleans selected Texas freshman center Jaxson Hayes at No. 8 and Virginia Tech sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker at No. 17 in the first round, and they also drafted Brazilian guard Marcos Louzada Silva at No. 35.