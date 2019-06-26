Between the blockbuster trade that dealt Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and landing Zion Williamson in last week’s NBA draft, Pelicans executive vice president for basketball operations David Griffin has completely transformed New Orleans' offseason plans in the two short months he’s held control of the team’s front office.
But Griffin further proved his team-building acumen with one of his lesser-talked about dealings from an hour before the draft began – yes, the Pelicans flipped this year’s No. 4 pick for the No. 8, 17 and 35 selections this year and a future protected first-rounder, but New Orleans also shipped off the final year Solomon Hill’s contract, clearing $12.8 million from the books and making the team a significant player in the free agency period that is less than a week away.
With this year’s salary cap rising to $109 million from $101.9 million, the Pelicans now have more than $30 million to spend in the coming weeks, part of a massive spending spree from teams across the league, who have in total $474 million waiting in the banks – more than the past two offseasons combined.
And David Griffin could clear several million more in space with the team’s five non-guaranteed contracts it’s currently holding onto. With 13 players, including players from the Lakers trade and recent first-round picks, under contract next year and more money to throw around than 21 other teams, Griffin will be left with some tough decisions.
Here’s where the team’s current cap has been spent and where they have room to make some moves.
ON THE BOOKS
Jrue Holiday ($26,131,111): According to Spotrac, the Pelicans have $70,276,164 tied up in fully guaranteed contracts for eight players, most notably Jrue Holiday’s base salary which accounts for nearly 40 percent of that amount – a more than fitting share for the team’s most proven veteran and a consistent All-Defensive team selection when several players around the league will be signing deals this summer for close to $10 million per year more.
Former Lakers ($17,918,965): In shipping away Davis and his $27.1 million deal in the final year of his current contract, the Pelicans added a pair of recent No. 2-overall picks in Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram whose current rookie deals ($8,719,320 and $7,265,485 respectively) pale in comparison. Add in Josh Hart’s $1,934,160 cap hit for a promising shooter, and New Orleans gained more than $9 million in salary cap space on current players, not counting draft picks.
First-round picks ($17,561,160): Though they’ve yet to be signed, the Pelicans’ three first-round picks from last week stand to make more than $17.5 million when considering the 2019-20 rookie scale and the fact that players can sign for as much as 120 percent of that number. Assuming Williamson, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker sign for their maximum amounts, the three are set to make $9,744,720 ; $4,855,440 and $2,961,000 respectively.
E’Twaun Moore ($8,664,928): One of New Orleans’ best sharpshooters from deep, who played at least 73 games in his first two seasons with the Pelicans before appearing in just 53 a year ago while dealing with a quad injury, Moore is set to make just under $9 million this year in the final season of his current four-year deal.
NON-GUARANTEED
Jahlil Okafor ($1,702,486): The Pelicans recently picked up Okafor’s team option for the 2019-20 season, but just $54,323 of that is currently guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. His full contract will become guaranteed if he’s not waived by Jan. 7.
Christian Wood ($1,645,357): According to Spotrac, Wood, who averaged 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds during his eight-game stint with the Pelicans to end last year, is set to pick up $822,679 of his contract if he’s not waived before the first game of the 2019-20 season.
Frank Jackson ($1,618,520): Jackson is currently guaranteed $506,000 this year, according to Eric Pincus of NBA TV, and that deal becomes fully guaranteed for this year if he’s not cut by June 30.
Kenrich Williams ($1,443,842): Last year’s biggest surprise addition who started in 29 games toward the season’s latter-half, is guaranteed $50,000 if he isn’t waived before July 22, and that bumps up to $200,000 if he’s still on the roster for the first regular season game, according to Spotrac.
Dairis Bertans ($1,416,852): The Latvian 3-point shooting specialist was signed back in March to a two-year deal, but he appeared in just 12 games to end the season and shot just 29.4 percent beyond the arc. According to Spotrac, he’s due to pick up $150,000 if he’s not waived prior to Aug. 1, and that moves to $300,000 if he’s still with the Pelicans by Nov. 4.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Stanley Johnson ($4,485,665): Johnson was traded to the Pelicans at the deadline but averaged just 5.3 points per game in his 13.7 minutes played in New Orleans. The former No. 8 pick from 2015 requires a qualifying offer on his deal before July 1, or he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Like Diallo, his contracted is not accounted for in the team’s $30 million cap space.
Cheick Diallo ($1,931,189): Diallo was a relatively productive forward off the bench who added bursts of energy to the Pelicans several times during third and fourth-quarter droughts while averaging 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Like Johnson, he will have to receive a qualifying offer or will become an unrestricted free agent.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Julius Randle: Last week, Randle reportedly turned down his player option of $9,073,050 to become an unrestricted free agent. After turning in the best season of his career with 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game with a 34.4 percent average from beyond the arc, Randle is likely to pick up a heavy raise on the open market, one the Pelicans may not be interested in forking over.
Elfrid Payton: Payton signed a one-year, $3 million deal in New Orleans last offseason but struggled to stay healthy, missing 40 games due to several injuries. With the addition of Ball, he’d likely be slated for back-up point guard duties with his hometown team, should they resign him in hopes of keeping him healthy and relying on his triple-double threats from a year ago.
Darius Miller: The former Kentucky small forward started 15 games for the Pelicans a year ago, averaging 8.2 points and 2.1 assists, but even with his small cap hit of $2,205,000 from a year ago, he’ll likely be far down the depth chart with this team’s bevy of versatile forwards.
Ian Clark: The veteran shooting guard appeared in 60 games a year ago while making $1,757,429, but so few roster spots left on an extremely young team, Clark may be looking for a new home.