The New Orleans Pelicans quiet offseason took a whirlwind turn Monday.

Within hours, the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers exchanged point guard Rajon Rondo and power forward Julius Randle for each other without actually executing a trade.

Rondo departed the Pelicans for a $9 million, one-year deal with Los Angeles, just minutes after Randle reportedly requested to be renounced by the Lakers. Within a few hours, the Pelicans readied a recruiting pitch for Randle and the newfound free agent agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with New Orleans.

The second year of Randle’s deal is a player option, according to league sources.

ESPN first disclosed the moves and also reported Anthony Davis played an instrumental role in encouraging Randle to sign on the quick turnaround.

Randle, the 23-year old big man, is coming off of a career-best season, averaging 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds in 82 games with the Lakers. He will likely play alongside Davis as an athletic, physical presence, allowing the All-NBA forward some additional freedom to operate offensively, while alleviating some of his low-post responsibility defensively.

At 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Randle is known for his athleticism, strength and playmaking ability. He’s also proven durable since his rookie year, missing just nine total games over the past three seasons.

The signing does, however, limit the Pelicans’ flexibility for the remainder of free agency, since he absorbed the entirety of the team’s mid-level exception. It also closed off the possibilities of New Orleans attempting to re-sign DeMarcus Cousins, who agreed to join the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

While Cousins remained on the market, the Pelicans already have three big men (Davis, Randle, Nikola Mirotic) under sizable deals, who likely can’t play at the same time.

Randle was the longest-tenured member of the Lakers, after being selected as the No. 7 overall pick out of Kentucky in 2014.