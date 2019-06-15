That's all, folks.

The last time we saw Anthony Davis in the Smoothie King Center, he was wearing those three Looney Tunes-inspired words on his T-shirt. Those words have come to fruition.

You can roll the credits on what started as a 6½-year love story between a unibrowed superstar and a city, then suddenly turned into a four-month reality show.

It's over.

You can turn off those trade machines you've been toying with since February, when you found out the face of the franchise wanted to be the face somewhere else.

The real trade has now taken place.

Davis is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, which seemed to be his dream destination all along. In exchange, Pelicans A.D. (After Davis) will now include Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks. (Oh, and that deal probably includes Lonzo's father LaVar, too). That's assuming Pelicans executive David Griffin doesn't make any more moves, now that he has some extra first-round picks to play with.

Davis heads to Hollywood, leaving the Big Easy as the greatest player in franchise history, having scored more points and snatched more rebounds and blocked more shots than anyone to ever put on a Pelicans (or New Orleans Hornets) uniform.

He accomplished enough that his jersey deserves to someday hang in the rafters of the Smoothie King Center.

But it probably never will.

Instead, the only place you'll find his No. 23 jersey will be on discount racks all across the city.

Or, as one former Davis fan posted on social media after burning it Saturday, in a pile of ashes.

It's an unfortunate ending, a messy divorce between a franchise and a guy who was the most beloved athlete in the city not named Drew Brees.

The problem wasn't that he wanted to leave.

He's an adult, and he has that right, to want to continue his career anywhere he so pleases.

It was more of how it all transpired over the past few months that will taint his legacy and take away from all of his accomplishments here in New Orleans.

Until that time, the fans appreciated him. (Even though that was hard to tell sometimes, based on the abundance of empty seats in the Smoothie King Center.)

He's the best player to ever play for the franchise, and many of the chapters he wrote in the team record books won't be erased for a long time.

If Davis had played his cards right, he could have been traded and still easily gone down as one of New Orleans' most beloved sports figures.

But 10 or 20 years from now, how will fans remember his time with the Pelicans?

Some will remember all the jaw-dropping shots and the highlight-reel dunks and the blocked shots.

Others will remember all the individual accolades (first-team All-NBA three times; six All-Star game appearances) that far outnumbered the accolades of the team he was looked upon to lead (two trips to the playoffs and one postseason series victory).

But unfortunately for Davis, most will remember him only for how it all ended. They'll be booing him every time he sets foot inside the Smoothie King Center.

A player who said his desire to be traded was about his legacy and not money leaves behind a legacy in New Orleans that he'll likely never get back.

For them, the AD love is gone, flushed down the toilet with some of the incidents that occurred once the news became public that he wanted to be traded.

It snowballed from there, starting with Davis saying he wanted to play for any of the other 29 teams in the NBA. Then there was the night he left the arena early.

Then there were those games he played in (half-heartedly) because the league wouldn't let the Pelicans sit him out, even though he didn't want to be there. Then came the exclamation point, worn on a T-shirt on April 9 as he entered the building for the last time as a Pelican.

Yep. That's all, folks.