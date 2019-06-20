The buzz felt familiar, even if it was unprecedented.
A spillover crowd stood shoulder-to-shoulder, covering the concrete of Fulton Square and carrying an air of exuberance on an oppressively hot New Orleans evening. Amid the sweat and shouts, it was impossible to escape the bubbling optimism, ebullient attitudes and bullish predictions of a new era in New Orleans basketball.
Zion has that kind of effect on people. Yes, Zion Williamson.
He’s a New Orleans Pelican now, a long-presumed statement that became fact just minutes into the 2019 draft when he was formally selected to start his NBA career here, eliciting an eruption from the horde gathered at the team’s official watch party.
“Zion! Zion! Zion!” thousands of fans chanted through the humidity.
They cheer for the one whose physique is so mighty it tore through a pair of Nikes and whose energy is so infectious it made Mike Krzyzewski gush. The guy whose dunks captivated even the most quick-twitch Instagram users and the teenager whose presence single-handedly shattered television ratings records.
Both on the court and off of it, at this precise moment Zion represents everything the Pelicans relish. Flash, substance, style, smile and pizzazz all in one hulking package.
And when he told a national television audience New Orleans, “Let’s dance," a collective roar emanated from Fulton Square.
It’s not exactly more-powerful-than-a-locomotive territory, but there’s a lot Zion can do. And there’s a big difference between the two-name version and the single-name identity.
Zion Williamson is the undersized front court player or perimeter-shooting-challenged wing who is merely a teenage rookie meandering his way around a sport dominated by length and 3-pointers. People will worry about that version in October, but not right now.
Zion, on the other hand, represents today’s hope and imagination. The four letters and one name ripping down dunks, pulverizing opponents in the open floor and smashing through the small market stereotypes to become an international superstar.
Yet, if history is any indication, even the mythically-large figure of Zion is on a collision course against a fable-sized obstacle.
The challenge: Can Zion make professional basketball actually matter in New Orleans?
Not for a night, a month or a season. But for a generation.
Can he regularly sell out the Smoothie King Center? Can he make the Pelicans insignia as ubiquitous as a black and gold fleur-de-lis? Can he get citizens of this region to pine for Wednesday basketball the way they do for Saturday night football?
It’s a heck of a lot tougher to do than shredding up a pair of Nikes.
But those in attendance on Thursday night witnessed the first match being struck. While there’s still an entire forest left to burn before reaching those lofty goals, this certainly feels like the franchise's best chance to achieve it.
Zion carries more fanfare than anyone else who has taken on this test. Even in the excitement over Anthony Davis and Chris Paul’s arrivals, the hysteria never extended past city limits.
This is the fascination of the nation, as evidenced by ESPN’s weeklong coverage in the city and live shots from the Warehouse District, highlighted by a network anchor crowd surfing like College Gameday.
But, considering Hall of Famers with single names like Pistol, CP3 and AD have all buckled under the same unrelenting weight of Crescent City apathy, it’s fair to feel like failure here is inevitable.
So, why is this one different?
Right now, we don’t know. But looking out into the throngs of Pelicans’ fans willing to eagerly stand together in the midst a heat advisory, it’s clear many are willing to try again.
Yet, the change must start incrementally.
Can Zion’s presence prompt a bar on Magazine Street or a restaurant in Lakeview to turn the game on their televisions without a lonesome fan asking a bartender for it. When co-workers gather around a water cooler in the morning, will they discuss last night’s Pelicans game instead of the next NFL Draft?
These little things precede championships and parades. They’re part of the undying loyalty the legacy franchises of this state so richly enjoy without thinking about it.
There have been a lot of “last chances” for the NBA in New Orleans and each time the city has clung to the last rung, caught some luck and regrouped, only to be knocked down again.
But it’s hard to picture a better refresh than this one.
As always, it will ultimately come down to winning. But here, in New Orleans, it’s about more than that.
It’s about adding something to a culture whose traditions are etched in stone into the eternal annual calendar. Football, Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, crawfish season and so many others are events people of this region are ready for every time they roll around.
Is Zion the man to grab the chisel and put the Pelicans in that number?
The thousands at Fulton Square on Thursday night would tell you he’s at least off to the right start.