Alvin Gentry said before Sunday night’s contest against the Houston Rockets that the matchup would be the perfect litmus test for his young roster. A team missing two starters — with a third on a minutes restriction — would be pitted up against the hottest team in the NBA and their potential MVP candidate.
But the Rockets, now winners of 14 of their past 16 games, took little time throwing the initial haymaker, riding an early double-digit first-quarter lead to a 113-90 blowout victory over the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
Taking advantage of his recent uptick in minutes, Frank Jackson led New Orleans in scoring with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go with a career-high six assists in 34 minutes. But he and Julius Randle, who added 15 points but just three boards, were no match for Houston’s early daggers from beyond the arc.
In a 2:06 span in the first quarter, the Rockets knocked down five consecutive shots — all threes — to stretch what was a 15-13 lead to 13 points, 30-17, still with a minute left in the first quarter.
Eric Gordon’s deep ball to kick off the second quarter, pushing his team’s lead to 17 points (36-19), set the tone for the rest of the contest.
Gordon knocked down four of his six shots from deep in the game’s first 12 minutes, while he and James Harden finished with 12 points apiece in the first.
Gordon finished with all 18 of his points from beyond the arc on 6-of-11 shooting from deep, while Harden dished in a game-high 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Clint Capela snagged 17 rebounds to go with his eight points, while Chris Paul added 10 points and 13 assists.
Stanley Johnson came off the bench for 13 points for the Pelicans with an efficient 6 of 8 night from the floor. Anthony Davis added 12 points and 10 boards in 21 minutes of action.
As a team, Houston shot 21 for 49 from beyond the arc, compared to the Pelicans’ 7 for 28 mark.