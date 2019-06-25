Zion Williamson was just approaching his very first birthday when Drew Brees entered the NFL back in 2001.

Now Williamson, who the Pelicans drafted with the No. 1 pick last week, and Brees are both professional athletes in the same city.

How did Brees welcome the 18-year old to New Orleans?

With a signed No. 9 Saints' jersey with the words "To Zion, Passing the torch to you! Who Dat!"

Williamson, the most heralded rookie to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003, has created quite the buzz since being selected first in the draft Thursday night.

The 40-year old Brees, in an interview with the Advocate two weeks ago, offered some advice to Williamson about coming to a city with such a passionate fanbase

"I'd just say embrace the city," Brees said. "One of the best pieces of advice that was given to me when I first got to New Orleans was if you love New Orleans, it will love you back. There's no truer statement. We truly have the greatest fans in the world. The Who Dat nation extends to the Pelicans as well. I think the bond is created not just in what you do on the field and on the court, but it's how you blend into the community."