You could argue – and many have – that no team in the NBA relied more heavily on one player this year than Pelicans did with starting guard Jrue Holiday, who registered career-highs in rebounds (5.0), steals (1.6), blocks (0.8) and points (21.2) per game this season on a team loaded with injury woes and off-the-court distractions.
And for the first 67 games of the Pelicans season – especially when the team was missing starting point guard Elfrid Payton due to injury – head coach Alvin Gentry became nearly a nightly hype-man for Holiday, politicking for an All-Star appearance, regular season honors or just the all-around respect Gentry felt Holiday deserved.
Though it may not have been to the level some Pelicans fans believe is just, Holiday picked up one such honor Wednesday, as the NBA released it’s All-Defensive teams for the 2018-19 season, with the UCLA alum landing on the Second Team one year after his First Team Selection.
“Every night, it’s crazy what we ask him to do,” Gentry said during the season. “Guard the opponent’s best player. Score 20 points. Get 10 assists. Be our leader. A lot of guys would be burned out at-best by that, and some would just quit. He’s never done anything but do everything he could to win.”
“He plays harder than anyone in the league,” said rookie guard Frank Jackson, who Holiday has made a point of taking under his wing with off-season workouts this season and last. “It’s incredible what he does for this team. It makes you want to give everything you have when you’re with him.”
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the league’s leading vote-getter with 196 points overall and 97 of the possible 100 First Team votes. Oklahoma City’s Paul George (96 First Team Votes) and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (94) filled out the First Team forwards, with Boston’s Marcus Smart (63) and the Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe (36) as the two First Team guards in the pair’s first-ever All-Defensive selections.
Holiday was the leading vote-getter of the entire Second Team with 90 points overall and 31 First Team nods to go with 28 for the Second Team. Golden State’s Klay Thompson was honored with the other Second Team guard spot, along with teammate Draymond Green and Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard as the team’s forwards and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid at center.
The Pelicans starting guard was the only player among the First and Second Teams not to make the playoffs this year. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Holiday earns a $100,000 bonus to his contract for landing on the Second Team. A year ago, both he and teammate Anthony Davis were named to the First Team in the second season of Holiday’s career that he played at least 80 regular season games.
Davis, who appeared in a career-low 56 games this regular season while dealing with a handful of injuries and the blowback of his public trade request on Jan. 28, picked up just two Second Team votes and ranked 11th in the league among forwards receiving votes.
Holiday missed the final 15 games of the team’s 2018-19 campaign with a lower abdominal strain and underwent successful surgery on March 26 to repair the core muscle. He was expected to be able to return to basketball activities within six weeks and has been appeared multiple times within the last two weeks in workout videos posted by performance coach Mike Guevara, alongside teammates including Jackson and Davis.