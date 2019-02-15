The New Orleans Pelicans have parted ways with general manager Dell Demps.

ESPN first reported the decision early Friday morning.

Demps had served as the Pelicans general manager since 2010.

According to the report by ESPN, the Pelicans are considering director of player personnel David Booth and special advisor Danny Ferry for the interim role to replace Demps.

The announcement came right as the all-star break begins, one day after the Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-122.

The Pelicans are 26-33 this season.

