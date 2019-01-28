This is failure.

From every angle. On every level.

Anthony Davis isn’t re-signing with the New Orleans Pelicans, turning down the opportunity to be the highest-paid player in NBA history, and everyone involved with this franchise since he arrived as the first pick of the 2012 draft should feel the sting of it.

Ownership failed. Management failed. Coaching failed. Davis failed. The NBA failed.

There are only guilty parties.

+3 Anthony Davis trade demand won't be a distraction for Pelicans, Gentry says. Here's why ... New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry and several players at practice Monday addressed the news that star center Anthony Davis is requesting…

And as the basketball universe and Pelicans fans sifted through the wreckage after Monday morning’s bombshell announcement, there are fingers to point but no clear direction to step forward.

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN.

It begs the question: Why couldn’t Davis, who proclaimed himself to be the league’s most dominant player, win consistently and compete for a championship in New Orleans?

Halfway through his seventh season, the perennial All Star has made just two playoff appearances, winning one series and five total postseason games. His team is 22-28 this year, essentially eliminated from the playoffs before the trade deadline for the third time in the past four years.

With the exception of the second half of last season, this wasn’t working and hasn’t been working. So it’s not surprising Davis decided to move on.

Ultimately, this parting could be best for both sides. Davis proved he isn’t capable of carrying an entire franchise on his back, while the Pelicans’ structural incompetence never allowed the team to fully flourish with him.

The larger concern is, why wasn’t it working? And can it be fixed?

The initial blame lies at the feet of the Pelicans’ front office, which was charged with building a winner around Davis ever since a fortuitous bounce of pingpong balls netted New Orleans the chance pick him. However, rather than methodically building a deep roster of young talent through the ensuing draft picks, the Pelicans tried to take a shortcut into contention.

Instead, it led into a brick wall.

General manager Dell Demps traded away his next seven first-round picks after Davis was drafted, eschewing unproven potential to acquire more seasoned talent, immediately capable of filling holes. In a vacuum, many of those moves made sense, adding veterans like Quincy Pondexter, Jrue Holiday, DeMarcus Cousins and Nikola Mirotic.

However, it robbed the franchise of building a stable foundation.

An endless series of injuries repeatedly exposed the lack of depth around Davis, sinking season after season for the Pelicans despite their superstar earning five (soon to be six) consecutive trips to the All-Star Game and two first-team All-NBA honors.

The Pelicans did everything around Davis.

They changed coaches, flipping from Monty Williams to Alvin Gentry, hoping the up-tempo system would make Davis a menace in the open floor. It did, but they still lost.

They added overpriced free agents trying to get Davis help defensively and keep him at his desired power forward spot for as long as possible. Davis flourished, but they still lost.

Armed with all of the individual accolades but bereft of meaningful team success, Davis’ frustration mounted. In a foreboding signal, he switched agents before the season and refused to commit to the Pelicans long-term, claiming he was going to play to win each day and take it from there.

And as this crucial season skidded off the rails over the past three months, the front office sat idly by and waited for the team to regain full health, only to watch the injury report fill back up a few days later.

So Davis acted.

And it revealed a clear conclusion to the ultimate litmus test.

After revolving the entire franchise around Davis, the Pelicans neither won at a high level nor kept him for the long term. A catastrophic failure.

Now it will be up to owner Gayle Benson to decide whether the wake of Davis’ exit will bring with it a complete personnel overhaul, structural overhaul, or a stubborn acceptance of the status quo.

Regardless, it serves as a resounding gut punch to the Pelicans fans, who are looking for answers after so many years of false hope and dim promise.

But this can also be an opportunity to overhaul. The Pelicans can break free of their “little brother” perception to the Saints, hire truly basketball-only executives and strike out on a new path built around a sustainable roster of core assets acquired from dealing Davis. In the long term, this could be the day the franchise was cleansed.

It requires first recognizing the failure. Accepting the failure. And then making moves to ensure the failure isn’t repeated.

It’s the only way to eventually turn this mess into a success.