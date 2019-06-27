In Los Angeles, 23 plus 23 equals a jersey victory for soon-to-be Lakers center Anthony Davis -- and LeBron James is OK with that.

The jersey number made famous by Michael Jordan and worn by James for a majority of his career will be handed over the former Pelicans star, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

The league has already been notified of the change, according to the report, though the blockbuster trade won't be made official until July 6, per league rules.

Davis wore No. 23 during the entirety of his seven-year run with the Pelicans after he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2012 NBA draft. LeBron, meanwhile, is no stranger to jersey switching. He wore 23 during his first seven NBA seasons in Cleveland, but switched to No. 6 when he signed with the Miami Heat before the 2010-'11 season. He switched back to 23 when he returned to Cleveland in 2014, and also wore the number during his first season with the Lakers last year.

It's unclear what number James will wear, though it opens up a new line of jersey sales for the superstar.

The move comes nearly three weeks after the Pelicans and Lakers agreed to a trade for the disgruntled superstar. The Pelicans netted the No. 4 overall pick as well as first round picks in 2021 or 2022, a pick swap in 2023 and the Lakers 2024 pick, which the Pelicans can defer to 2025. The Pelicans then flipped the No. 4 pick before the NBA draft for the No. 8 and No. 17 selection, used to draft Texas center Jaxson Hayes and Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, respectively. They also received a protected first-rounder in the 2020 draft.

The Pelicans used their original selection to take Zion Williamson No. 1 overall.

A report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday also indicated the Wizards would take on Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones from the Lakers in the deal, and that Davis would waive his $4 million trade kicker to assist the Lakers in opening enough cap space to pursue a free agent on a max contract.

