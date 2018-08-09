Everyone wants something for nothing.
The panache of a low-risk, high-reward investment gets approval from even the dreariest of skeptics.
So when the New Orleans Pelicans landed wayward center Jahlil Okafor on a partially guaranteed deal Wednesday afternoon, it caused a ripple of optimism among Pelicans’ fans. A former No. 3 overall draft pick, NCAA All-American and 2016 All-Rookie selection is coming to New Orleans, with almost no sacred salary-cap money tied up in the process.
Where’s the downside?
From the Pelicans’ perspective, the risk is so minimal, it’s almost hard to pinpoint. If Okafor comes to training camp and isn’t effective, he can be cut at a moment’s notice, delivering only a razor-thin cap hit.
At worst, perhaps he takes away a few practice possessions from Cheick Diallo or slightly extends the learning curve for fully incorporating Julius Randle alongside Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic.
If that’s as bad as it gets, well, it’ll hardly be noticed.
On the flip side, the sparkle you see in some fans’ eyes is generated by Okafor’s past and potential. The 6-foot-11 center wasn’t just a touted prospect who immediately went bust when the competition improved.
He flashed an ability to score in his rookie season, averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 2015-16, earning his place in the Philadelphia 76ers’ touted young core. Okafor’s size allowed him to bully opponents at the block, and his soft touch around the rim created quality finishes.
From there, however, his career took an unexpected tumble.
A meniscus tear sidelined Okafor for the final 23 games in 2016 and the following summer. When he returned, it was alongside fellow big man Joel Embiid, and the pair never properly meshed, proving to be an awkward fit.
By the time his third season arrived, it was obvious Okafor wasn’t in the 76ers long-term plans. He was marooned to the end of the bench, as an afterthought in the organization.
But even a midseason trade to Brooklyn failed to revitalize Okafor, who was unable to routinely crack the rotation on a bad, young team. His slow feet and lack of defensive versatility were debilitating, and he finished the season averaging less than 40 percent of his rookie year statistical averages.
The steep and bizarre decline is why the Pelicans, who nearly traded an asset for Okafor 18 months ago, were able to land the 22-year-old for less than a guaranteed roster spot.
Despite recent evidence, the Pelicans believe Okafor’s skill set can still be tapped. And it’s one they could earnestly use, even in a niche role.
If everything goes to plan, and Okafor makes the main roster in October, he could live a pressure-free existence off of the bench, asked to either match up or create a mismatch on an opponent trotting out a particularly large or small lineup.
Against bigger opponents, he provides the broad shoulders capable of sustaining the low-post banging that forwards Davis, Randle and Mirotic would rather avoid. Against smaller ones, he can dominate in low-post isolation, able to string buckets together to buoy the Pelicans’ bench unit or break a dry spell.
Is that going to push the Pelicans into the No. 1 seed? No.
Is it going to be the difference in a playoff series? No.
In the big picture, the Pelicans will go as far as Davis, Randle and Jrue Holiday take them. But throughout an 82-game season, Okafor is capable of steadying a top-heavy team and adding a fresh wrinkle to coach Alvin Gentry’s game plans.
And shrewdly, the Pelicans only stand to benefit more if Okafor blossoms into the role. A player option for 2019-20 ensures they have him at a low cost for at least one more season, where he could either continue to add depth or become a potential trade chip.
Yes, the Pelicans have other problem areas to address if they’re going to climb into Western Conference contention. They need a capable wing and probably another point guard.
Those items will likely get addressed in midseason trades when the market of willing partners is opened by the possibility of increasing lottery odds. For now, though, they addressed a small need without giving up anything in return.
In the end, it might not prove to be much. Okafor could cement his bust status, wash out of training camp and be headed to China by November. It won’t affect the Pelicans future if he does.
But if he can capture the skill that made him the nation’s No. 1 high school prospect and prove he’s actually in the best shape of his life (as he claims), this could be the rare circumstance of receiving something for almost nothing.
That’s a deal even I can’t criticize.