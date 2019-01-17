The New Orleans Pelicans scored 140 points in 48 minutes of professional basketball.
And lost.
They were defeated 147-140 by, you guessed it, the Golden State Warriors. It was the first time since 1992 any NBA team scored 140 points in regulation and lost.
That’s right. 1992.
The year of the Dream Team, Cha Ching and a presidential election between the first Clinton and the first Bush.
There’s been more than 30,000 NBA games played since then. And none of them were like this.
It was illustrative of the Sisyphus-like season the Pelicans are experiencing right now, carrying the boulder of playoff contention up the mountain only to see it roll back in their faces. It’s as if opportunity and luck are running on divergent paths, making the already difficult chase toward the Western Conference playoffs feel like an insurmountable pursuit.
On Wednesday night, New Orleans made the most 3-pointers in franchise history (19) and dished out 36 assists, while committing just 10 turnovers. It would have been the franchise record for points in a game, except they’ve already cracked the 140-point plateau in three wins earlier this year.
It’s the formula for victory. Yet, they lost.
“I don’t think there was anything wrong in the way we played,” coach Alvin Gentry said. “Usually when you score 140 points and make 19 3s, you have a chance to win the game. We were right there but we just didn’t make a couple of plays down the stretch.”
It’s a remarkably familiar buzzsaw. The Warriors, who have beaten the Pelicans in 20 of their past 22 meetings (regular season and postseason), made 24-of-49 3-pointers, scored 19 second-chance points and rattled off a jaw-dropping 43 fast-break points in 20 transition possessions.
Stephen Curry made a ridiculous seven 3-pointers in the third quarter alone, erasing New Orleans’ 16-point second-half lead nearly on his own.
“I think our defense did just fine,” Jrue Holiday said, despite allowing the most points in franchise history. “There might be some things that we need to tweak. In transition we need to stop them and slow them down, they probably had close to 40 points in transition. If we can lock that in, that could’ve been a different story.”
If it hadn’t happened so often in this exact setting, it would be easier to accept a moral victory.
And there’s the issue. The Pelicans always believe they’re on the verge of turning a corner, but haven’t found it all season.
What Holiday said is reasonable, too. Against almost any other opponent, the Pelicans could have shot and passed its way to a lopsided win on Wednesday night.
And if they can replicate that performance over into the remaining 37 games, the Pelicans should be able to close the 3.5-game gap separating them from the playoff threshold and take a puncher’s chance to advance in the postseason again.
But, we’ve seen too much of these Pelicans to believe it’s that simple. “Could,” “should” and “can” are the words defining this dispiriting season.
This team has enough stars, enough experience and enough understanding to win at a far better clip than this. They just haven’t.
The opportunity over the next three months is ripe, and with a fully healthy roster finally available, it’s realistic to expect improved performance and perhaps contention.
But, this team simply hasn’t earned that faith yet. There are still gaping holes in the bench rotation, unnerving defensive lapses (like getting torched in transition), and unfathomably poor performance in clutch situations.
Wednesday night was just the latest example of what makes the Pelicans so maddening to their fans. It always feels like they’re on the cusp, and the next set of games is the critical juncture to put them over the top.
But, all of the offensive explosions and gaudy numbers can only generate so much hope. There needs to be actual wins to back it up, and it needs to start now.
“We have a really important game in Portland and we know what we need to do with those guys,” Nikola Mirotic said. “We are going to get some rest tomorrow and watch film in practice. Every game matters now especially with those teams that are also competing in the same position, to fight for the playoffs.
“I think we will be fine. We need to finish the trip well.”