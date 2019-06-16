After the best season of his career, shining in an elevated role with a new franchise, Julius Randle is expected to test the open market. After signing a one-year contract with the Pelicans last July, a deal that carried a one-year player option for the 2019-20 season, Randle does not plan to pick up the option and will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year on July 1, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The option would have paid him $9.1 million, but as a relatively young, versatile big man who functioned well in New Orleans’ transition game and found his rhythm from behind the 3-point line this year, Randle could fetch as much as $15-20 million on the open market. For now, this opens up the Pelicans’ cap space as the two sides wait and see if they might be able to sign the forward to a long-term deal in New Orleans, or allow Randle to play on his third team in three years.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man who could play both center and power-forward watched his game expand with the Pelicans this past season under Alvin Gentry’s fast-paced offense. While playing an expanded role toward the end of the year, starting 45 of the final 49 games in which he appeared, Randle averaged 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game during those starts. Over the entire fifth season of his NBA career, he put up 21.4 points and 8.7 boards per contest.
While playing within New Orleans’ dynamic offense, Randle was the team’s biggest surprise beyond the arc, averaging 34.4 percent on threes with 195 attempts. Before joining the Pelicans, Randle had shot just 144 3-pointers during his four years in the league.
“It just shows the opportunity and the preparation, the years of preparation and the hard work, and finally I came here to get an opportunity, and I made a jump,” said Randle back on April 10 during his exit interview with local media. “I expect next year that out of myself.”
Randle, who was drafted by the Lakers in 2014 with the seventh-overall pick, averaged 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds a game with 55.8 percent shooting from the field during the 2017-18 season to go with the worst year beyond the arc of his career (22.2 percent) on 45 shots. Additionally, he had gone from 73 starts during the 2016-17 campaign to just 49 while appearing in every game during his final year with the Lakers.
Initially, Los Angeles extended Randle a $5.5 million qualifying offer to try and keep him, but then rescinded it, pushing Randle into his move to try and replace the Pelicans’ loss of DeMarcus Cousins. In his offensive role last season, Randle reached 30 points 11 times, doing so just twice in his four previous years, and he set a career-high of 45 points in a home March loss to the Trail Blazers when he went 20-of-34 from the field. On the year, only two Pelicans – E’Twaun Moore (43.2 percent) and Darius Miller (36.5) – shot it better from deep than Randle.
But, of course, the 24-year-old was also looking for a winning situation, of which he’d found very little during his four years in Los Angeles. The Pelicans’ 33-49 record during his one season fell short of his expectations, though they will return a very different-looking roster this fall with presumptive No. 1 pick Zion Williamson and the team’s trade package from the Anthony Davis deal.
“It was disappointing to me, personally, because I pride myself on winning, but hopefully I can do more of that next year,” Randle said in April. “I’ll find ways to help the team win more. I’ll reflect on that as well.
“You’ve got to look at every situation and your options and do what’s best for you and your family and your career at the moment.”