After overhauling the front office and winning the NBA draft lottery, the feeling around the New Orleans Pelicans has dramatically changed in the past few weeks.

Then again, the mood around the franchise couldn't have gotten much gloomier after a losing season marred by the trade demand from the franchise's most talented player, Anthony Davis.

Appearing at a charity golf tournament Monday, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry addressed several topics, ranging from Davis and the team to his feelings about how the city and team is perceived nationally.

Here a few of Gentry's notable soundbytes:

On if Davis might stay after the Pelicans landed the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft:

That would be something you guys would have to take up with him. Obviously we feel like we're moving in the right direction and we'd love for him to be a part of it.

On new General Manager Trajan Langdon:

I think he's going to be a superstar in this league in the management part of it. Extremely bright guy.

On the national media and perception of New Orleans:

I'll put our city up against any city in the United States. I'll put our fans up against any fans in the United States. We've got a great situation here.

We're going to build a championship team, regardless of what anybody on that show or that show or that show thinks.

I know what we have here. I know what we have to offer and I know what we're doing as far as building a winning franchise here.