Cheick Diallo isn’t lowering expectations.
Entering his the third summer league with the New Orleans Pelicans, Diallo is a seasoned veteran of the offseason showcase typically reserved for rookies and those trying to snag a training camp invitation. So, he’s making no attempt to downplay his potential impact when he takes the court in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.
“I’m not trying to go Vegas, just to go to Vegas,” Diallo said. “I’m trying to win every single game. I’m trying to find a way to win. Me and (coach) Kevin (Hanson) talked about it and I said I don’t want to go to Vegas, but if you’re want me to play in summer league I don’t want to be two games or one game and out.
“I’m trying to go to the Finals. And win MVP.”
Last year, Diallo shined in the summer, earning second-team All-Summer League honors, despite his team compiling a 1-4 record. Now, as an NBA veteran with 69 career games and seven playoff games on his résumé, his confidence is ratcheted up even more.
And you won’t hear anyone from the Pelicans discouraging it.
“I love Cheick and he sets goals for himself,” Hanson said. “That’s what it’s all about. We’re here to improve. You can’t reach those goals unless you set them, right? So, the kid wants to be great and you have to appreciate that work ethic.
“He’s the hardest working guy on our team. He’s going to get there.”
By summer league standards, Diallo is a hardened veteran. But he’s still a raw prospect in professional basketball terms.
The Mali native, and former McDonald’s All-American, played sparingly in his one season at Kansas before getting selected by the Pelicans in the second round of the 2016 draft. And he admitted to feeling out of sorts during his summer league debut just weeks later.
After a season of bouncing around the G-League in search of minutes and playing mop-up duty at the end of the Pelicans’ season, Diallo entered the 2017 summer session as an aggressive, prepared leader.
The growth in his game paid dividends, allowing him to crack into the Pelicans’ front court rotation, where he built a reputation for high-energy plays and crowd-pleasing celebrations.
Now, he wants to take another leap and prove he can be leader and winner, which is why he volunteered to make yet another trip out to Las Vegas. But, he claimed he didn’t want to divulge all of the secret developments.
“I’m expanding my game into a little bit of everything,” Diallo said. “I can’t talk about it right now. I want you guys to see it with your own eyes.”
That swagger, energy and determination, is what makes Diallo is the leader of the summer Pelicans and why Hanson said he’s a pleasure to coach.
Now he’ll try to challenge him in a familiar setting. Hanson said he’s trying to aim Diallo’s attention on the defensive end, matching him up with stretch power forwards on the perimeter and making him cover in space.
Offensively, he’ll start popping back into the midrange in pick-and-roll situations and even roam to the 3-point line to stretch defenses. It’s all a work in progress, but one Diallo is eager to try.
“I feel like it’s really good for me, first of all,” Diallo said. “Because summer league is a thing where you can really show what you can do. I improved a lot and I feel like it was my decision to come play. So, I feel like it’s going to help me be a better player and I’m developing a lot more.
“I’m shooting more and shooting corner 3s a little bit. And that’s a thing I’m trying to see in the summer league. It’s year three and I think it’s going to be so good for me and I’m so excited to play with Frank (Jackson) and Tony (Carr), so I’m very excited.”