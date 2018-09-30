CHICAGO — Before Sunday’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry discussed in detail Julius Randle’s role in the regular season.
After he signed a two-year contract to essentially replace DeMarcus Cousins, Randle’s minutes have become a key topic considering Nikola Mirotic’s solid play during the Pelicans’ playoff run last season.
With Mirotic sitting out Sunday’s game with an Achilles injury, Randle made a major impact, scoring 15 points and adding five rebounds and five assists, while Anthony Davis had 13 points in 16 minutes as Bulls defeated the Pelicans 128-116 at the United Center.
How Gentry elects to use Randle and Mirotic at power forward in the regular season is something to watch. At this point, Gentry said he will start Randle.
“I think we will go back and forth on that; I don’t think anybody will be locked in permanently with that,” Gentry said. “Both of them are going to play starter’s minutes.”
In the first preseason game, Randle was a focal point of the offense for most of the first half. Signed after four productive but unappreciated seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound Randle’s combination of strength, driving ability and spin moves created matchup problems for the Bulls.
If Sunday is any indication, the Pelicans plan on using Randle as a point-forward many times in the regular season.
On numerous possessions, Randle attacked the basket with crossover moves and powered over the Bulls’ smaller front-court players.
Since the start of training camp, Gentry has emphasized the Pelicans' plan on continuing their torrid pace from last season, despite incorporating new starters in Randle and point guard Elfrid Payton.
At this point, Payton, a former lottery pick, clearly does not have the leadership and play-making of Rajon Rondo, but his long arms and size presented problems on the defensive end.The fifth-year player started at point guard, finishing with four points, eight rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, Frank Jackson showed the potential to be effective coming off the bench.
The second-year guard missed his entire rookie season with foot injuries. Early on, he showed some rust, missing his next three shots and committing two quick fouls. But Jackson’s outside shooting is intriguing, as he hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the third quarter to finish with 16 points (4 for 8 on 3s).
New Orleans center Jahlil Okafor, a Chicago native, had a small group of family and friends at Sunday’s game. Okafor had an impressive opener with eight points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes.