Just two days after hiring the team’s new general manager in Trajan Langdon, the Pelicans made yet another shakeup in the team’s front office. According to team sources, New Orleans and director of player personnel David Booth have mutually agreed to part ways.
Booth had been with the franchise since October 2010, when he was hired as a regional scout by then-general manager Dell Demps, who was hired in July 2010. Booth rose to director of scouting in April 2013 before a promotion to director of player personnel three months later.
On Feb. 15, the Pelicans fired Demps just hours into the All-Star break, weeks after Anthony Davis’ public trade demand on Jan. 28. In the 10 days following Davis’ request, the team was involved in a public trade saga back-and-forth with the Lakers up until the trade deadline but decided to keep Davis on the team's roster.
According to a report from ESPN, the Pelicans considered special advisor Danny Ferry and Booth to serve as the team’s interim general manager for the remainder of the season before selecting Ferry. During Booth’s nine seasons with the team, the Pelicans made the playoffs just three times with just one series victory in 2018.
Days after the season ended, the Pelicans hired David Griffin as the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations. He helped take the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals during each of his three seasons as the team’s general manager from 2014-17, winning the city’s first pro sports championship in 52 years in 2016.
On Sunday, the team announced the hiring of Langdon, who had most recently served as the Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager and who served in the Cavaliers’ front office under Griffin for part of that 2015-16 season before landing the job in Brooklyn.
Langdon and Griffin both spoke on a conference call with local media Tuesday and were unified in the vision of “getting the right people on the bus” in order to put the pieces in place to build the culture that could produce a consistent championship contender.