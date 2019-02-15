The Anthony Davis saga took another turn Friday in the firing of GM Dell Demps, and he may have been a factor by disappearing.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans Pelicans ownership was livid after he was spotted leaving the Smoothie King Center mid-game on Thursday after an injury in the first half.

Ownership’s plan with a new GM will be continuing to push back on Anthony Davis preferred trade destinations if they don’t make sense for Pels — especially with a full year left on his contract, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2019

Davis was shown on the broadcast walking down the tunnel alongside agent Rich Paul. Reports indicated the injury was a contusion and minor.

"Gayle Benson is telling associates she wants an overhaul of Pelicans and a search for a GM to take command of Davis trade talks and the reshaping of team’s future," Wojnarowski reported Friday morning.

Anthony Davis leaving the SKC with Rich Paul pic.twitter.com/lUhFTfWETb — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) February 15, 2019

Davis was injured toward the end of the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans eventually won the game 131-122 and now head into the All-Star break.

Davis, a reserve for the game, will head to Charlotte and receive treatment before deciding whether to play in the game. He was selected to LeBron James' team in the televised All-Star draft that also included Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Demps' firing marks the latest turn in the whirlwind that followed Anthony Davis' request for a trade from the team he's been with since he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2012 NBA draft. Demps was at the controls when that selection was made.

In the days following the team was in contact with the Los Angeles Lakers, long rumored to be Davis' preferred destination, but not trade was hammered out before the NBA's deadline. Davis, who has a year left on his contract and a player option for the 2020-21 season, gave the Pelicans a list of teams where he'd re-sign long-term. That list included the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Rumors swirled about pressure to make a trade before the deadline, though waiting until the offseason provides the Pelicans with at least one more potential suitor. The Boston Celtics can not complete a trade with their treasure trove of assets until July 1 as long as Kyrie Irving is on the team under his current contract.

Reports also indicated the Pelicans were seeking to bench Davis for the remainder of the season to mitigate injury risks, though they would be at risk of collecting fines of $100,000 per game due the NBA's rest rule.

