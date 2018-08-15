There’s a wing missing from the Pelicans.
No, that’s not a metaphor for a team flying in circles. It’s literally the New Orleans Pelicans most pressing need right now, a month before training camp opens.
Based on their finish to the regular season and sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, the Pelicans thrust their way into the conversation of NBA contenders this spring. ESPN and TNT agreed, picking up a franchise-record 13 of their games this season, and Anthony Davis christened new sports books across the nation with the second-best odds to be Most Valuable Player.
Yet, they’re still a piece shy of threatening the uppermost echelon of the league.
And it’s not because they lost Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins. Newcomers Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton are capable of replicating the production lost in the wake of them bolting for California.
In fact, the new duo might even be a better fit alongside Davis, Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic than their predecessors, thanks to defensive versatility and ability to run the floor. Time will tell, but there’s ample reason for optimism.
But, in the rugged Western Conference, and at the precipice of a crucial season for securing Davis’ future, New Orleans doesn’t boast a complete lineup. Unless they’re facing a particularly unorthodox opponent, Davis, Randle and Mirotic can’t match up defensively while sharing the floor for extended minutes.
While positions are passé in today’s NBA, there’s still a void in the Pelicans rotation.
No one is currently capable of defending an athletic, lengthy forward on the perimeter and creating space offensively by competently shooting 3-pointers. Most commonly known as the “3-And-D”.
It’s what Solomon Hill was lured to New Orleans to do in 2016. Despite making just 32.5 percent of his 3-pointers in three seasons with Indiana, the Pelicans gave Hill $48 million and four years to fill that role.
But, after a solid defensive season in 2016-17, he was sapped of his athleticism in 21 appearances last year, struggling to recover from a torn hamstring. Regardless, his stint thus far in New Orleans has failed to live up to his contract offensively.
In Hill’s place, 6-foot-4 E’Twaun Moore was asked to defend taller, rangier opponents than he’d ever had to do. While he performed admirably in 89 starts (including playoffs), it was an imperfect fit.
“If it was up to me — it doesn’t really matter as long as I stay on the floor and help my team win — but I would like to say that maybe I hopefully could be playing a little bit more guard,” Moore said last week on a HoopsHype podcast. “Last year, I was more of a wing, but it worked out well for the team because we played so fast. But it would be kind of cool to be going back to being a guard again.”
But, for now, the Pelicans are stuck.
Unless Hill regains his strength and quickness, while perfecting his shooting stroke this offseason, the Pelicans lack options beyond Darius Miller, a capable reserve but not a solution.
So, where does general manager Dell Demps turn?
The free agency period has come and gone, and even if the Pelicans wanted to throw money around for an established wing like Trevor Ariza, the salary cap shackled them from matching an offer like the $15 million he got from Phoenix.
Instead, New Orleans will hold a three-man competition between youthful 6-7 forwards Troy Williams, Garlon Green and Kenrich Williams, who each signed partially guaranteed deals, hoping to make the roster and crack the rotation.
While it’s a training camp storyline, it doesn’t fix the problem.
History (and several league sources) indicates Demps is waiting for a midseason trade to strike. As teams around the league see their postseason prospects dim, and grow eager to exchange a quality player for expiring salaries or the Pelicans’ always-endangered first round pick, there’s opportunity to shore up their most glaring weakness.
It’s exactly what Demps did to acquire Cousins from Sacramento in 2017 and Mirotic a year later from Chicago. Both are impactful veterans who were added without surrendering foundational players.
Various sources and several reports said the Pelicans were active in trade talks this summer, notably with the tanking Atlanta Hawks for Kent Bazemore. But with so few teams eager to dump quality players before opening tip, hoping to make a playoff run of their own, the cost was too steep.
Demps is counting on the price of quality veterans in losing situations to come down as the season slogs along and hope transforms into grim reality for potential trade partners.
The risk is obvious.
With at least 10 playoff contenders in the West, an untimely injury or initial difficulty incorporating Randle and Payton could put the Pelicans in a precarious position by the time the trade deadline arrives.
But, the chance to extract maximum value is likely worth the wait.
A quality wing or even versatile, sharpshooting guard would give the Pelicans an arsenal capable of matching up with nearly every opponent they could meet in the playoffs (outside of Golden State).
In the meantime, however, the combination of Davis, Holiday, Randle and Mirotic is likely enough to keep New Orleans in the mix short term, but it’s going to take another piece to put them within striking distance of the West’s best.
And while training camp buzz and tinkered rotations will circulate storylines for the next few months, the Pelicans’ true potential won’t be known until the move is made.
But, rest assured, it's coming.