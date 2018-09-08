New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis is reportedly changing agents.

According to ESPN.com, Davis and agent Thad Foucher have parted ways, and LeBron James' agent Rich Paul is likely to be Davis' next agent.

At the time in 2015, New Orleans-born Foucher, Pelicans general manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry finalized the biggest deal in league history for Davis — an estimated $145 million over five years.

In summer 2019, Davis could either agree to a super-max deal worth up to $230 million over five years or kick chatter of his pending free agency into overdrive.

Davis is set to make $25.4 million in the 2018 season-19 season then $27 million in 2019-20. He has a $28.7 million player option in 2020.

One of the league's best players, Davis and the Pelicans had their most successful season in more than a decade in 2017-18. New Orleans advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, and Davis averaged a career-high 28.1 points per game, 11.1 rebounds per game and a career-high 2.3 assists.