Anthony Davis' time in New Orleans may be coming to an end sooner than expected.
The all star big man's agent Rich Paul has reportedly told the Pelicans that Davis not only won't sign a long-term contract with the team, but that he desires to be traded before he becomes a free agent next summer, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski reports that Davis, 25, would have the option to sign a 5-year, $240 million extension this summer and can become a free agent in the summer of 2020.
Paul is quoted by ESPN as saying. "Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship."
It has been widely speculated that Davis and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could team up together in Southern California.
The Pelicans (22-28) are currently in 13th place in the Western Conference, 13.5 games back of first place Golden State and six games back from making the playoffs.
This story will be updated.