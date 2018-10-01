ATLANTA — If you think you had it tough on Monday, chances are your day wasn't as bad as the New Orleans Pelicans'.
Besides a 116-102 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on the Georgia Tech campus, there was confirmation of an injury to forward Jahlil Okafor and a new one to center Julius Randle, who left the game with 10:20 left in the third quarter.
Randle was defending an off-balance and contested shot by Hawks forward John Collins. Randle was fouled and landed on squarely on his rear end. Due to a small and not so loud preseason crowd, the unmistakable thud of Randle hitting the floor was resounding.
"Julius just took a tough fall, and I don't think it's a big deal. He'll be sore, but it should OK," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said after the game. "There was no reason to put him back in the game under those circumstances. We played in Chicago last night and came here. We have three more preseason games, so there's no need to press it."
The Pelicans took a first-half lead of 57-51 paced by 16 points from Anthony Davis, 13 from Jrue Holiday, 11 from Randle and seven assists with five points by Elfrid Payton.
"Our first unit played really well, and I felt good about that," Gentry said. "AD and those guys looked good. That group did a good job for the most part."
Payton's ability to see the floor and make the right pass will be important as he steps in to fill the role that Rajon Rondo left behind.
"I liked how Elfrid looked," Gentry said. "I wanted to play him a little extra to get him acclimated, and he's adjusting well."
Shortly after Randle left the game, starters Davis, Holiday, Payton, and E'Twaun Moore also went to the bench. The Pelicans were outscored 37-14 in the third quarter, leading to the Hawks victory.
Collins scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half for the Hawks.
"That guy has improved a lot from last season," Gentry said. "He's been a great find for them."
The Pelicans are 0-2 to start the preseason, but Gentry sees a lot of positives.
"We're headed in the right direction," Gentry said. "We have some things to correct, but it's nothing that we can't handle."
Frank Jackson also left the game with an ankle injury after playing a little over six minutes and scoring four points.
“I think he twisted it a little bit (Sunday) night,” Gentry said. “But he should be fine. We’re playing it safe. Jackson has a chance to be a guy that we can count on."