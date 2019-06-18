Zion Williamson is bringing a lot more than dazzling dunks and gravity-defying blocks to New Orleans.

While Williamson’s reputation as a uniquely gifted athlete is well-deserved, for many in the city, his playing ability only the second-most important element he’s delivering to his new locale.

The most important? Eyeballs.

When the Pelicans select Williamson on Thursday night to open the NBA draft, he immediately draws attention and a dose of panache to the city that’ll be emblazoned across his jersey. It’s something local business leaders consider priceless real estate, considering Williamson’s built-in star appeal, especially in the wake of losing Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

“At 18, Zion Williamson’s impact across every business metric is undeniable,” said Pres Kabacoff, a business ambassador and chairman of HRI properties. “Fate gifted a wondrous talent on our Pelicans and city once more. Already known by the single name Zion, massive publicity, via traditional sports media or the tide of online followers, has focused on this generational athlete before he’s set foot on NBA hardwood.

“He gives us the media opportunities to become even better known to the international community.”

While it might seem bizarre to expect a single teenager to affect the bottom line of New Orleans’ businesses, Williamson attracts a rare air of visibility. On the floor, the Pelicans might be young and struggling to make the playoffs next season, but they certainly won’t be ignored.

Williamson became the most famous college basketball player in a generation during his single season at Duke. It helped that he entered college as an already internationally popular figure. His powerful social media presence, spurred by an almost weekly installment of viral thunderous dunks, boosted his profile without before he left high school.

By his 16th birthday, Williamson was a fixture on House of Highlights’ Instagram page, which is followed by 13.3 million people. And Zion’s personal account carries 3.3 million followers itself.

His 2016 windmill jam as a high school junior led SportsCenter’s Top 10, and the appetite to watch him grew from there.

The performance itself lit the match, but social media poured gasoline on it, cresting when Drake photographed himself wearing Williamson’s high school jersey. So by the time Williamson was ripping down through rims and popping through sneakers at Duke, the frenzy was already fully on.

“With an engaging personality emitting warmth and confidence, Zion has the potential to challenge LeBron (James) as the international personality most admired as NBA basketball grows into No. 1 sport in the world,” Kabacoff said. “The international opportunities for both Zion and small-market New Orleans are dramatic and amazing through social media’s window to the world.”

The viewership data backs up the hysteria.

During his lone season at Duke, television ratings for Blue Devils’ games on ESPN grew by more than 30 percent from the previous year. His first two NCAA tournament games broke records as the most-watched first- and second-round tournament contests since all games became nationally televised in 2011.

And Duke’s Feb. 20 loss to North Carolina drew 4.3 million viewers, the most for any weeknight college basketball tilt in ESPN history.

In an era when college basketball’s national relevance is slipping, Williamson’s presence single-handedly flipped the trend for a season. It’s the type of brand awareness and visibility the New Orleans business community believes can provide a jolt of adrenaline.

“There’s no doubt he’s an attraction everyone wants to see,” said Gregory Rusovich, CEO of Transoceanic Development and past chair of the New Orleans Business Council. “It’s the kind of thing that matters for economic development, because when we take people on visits here, a lot of people like to go to an NBA game, and now they’ll really go to see this guy Zion, who they’ve all heard about and seen on TV.

“And if they invest and come here, their employees and families have a guy they’ll get to watch play. It’s just another thing that helps us stand out from the field and gives us a boost. A lot of cities have an NBA team, but they don’t have Zion."

It couldn’t come at a better time for the Pelicans or New Orleans. Considering Davis’ ugly exit, the Pelicans could have been left in a prolonged rebuilding situation, years away from cultivating or attracting big-name talent, even if the team reached the postseason.

Instead, four numbers on consecutive PingPong balls thrust the franchise into an even greater limelight. ESPN cameras will shoot live from Fulton Street during the draft and will surely be back several times this season as Williamson makes his first foray through the NBA circuit.

Every one of those national television appearances and viral moments will carry the New Orleans label with it. For those in the business community who have tried so hard to get the city’s name into the international zeitgeist, that can be capitalized upon.

“Zion Williamson coming to New Orleans represents both an opportunity and a validation for the business community and economy of Greater New Orleans,” said Michael Hecht, president of GNO Inc., a non-profit designed to attract business to the region. “The opportunity is to capitalize on a uniquely popular superstar just at the beginning of his career, who has the opportunity to drive the $150 million annual economic impact of the Pelicans even higher.

“The validation is for the effort made by the business community, back in 2011, to keep the NBA in New Orleans, by banding together and selling more tickets per capita than anywhere in the league. Zion in NOLA is proof that here in New Orleans, we make our own luck.”