Cheick Diallo, one of the Pelicans’ biggest energy providers off the bench last season, likely won’t be returning to New Orleans.
The franchise is declining Diallo’s qualifying offer of $1.9 million, making the 22-year-old power forward an unrestricted free agent heading into free agency next week, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 33rd-overall pick from the 2016 NBA draft has played all three of his NBA seasons in New Orleans and is coming off his most productive year yet, averaging 14 minutes per game in 64 contests with 5.2 rebounds and 6.0 points per game. Diallo was also a 74.6 percent free throw shooter.
But he may have brought more intangibles to the court than anything. Especially in the second-half of the season with the franchise no longer looking toward a playoff berth while struggling with the drama surrounding Anthony Davis’ trade demand on Jan. 28, Diallo could often be relied upon to bring a burst of energy off the bench when the Pelicans would occasionally fall into a second-half lull into a double-digit hole.
His best game of the year came on Feb. 23 in a highly emotional home win against the Lakers, where he notched a double-double with a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Diallo also scored 18 on a Feb. 6 win at Chicago, and he pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds in a Feb. 22 home loss to the Pacers.
After the NBA draft, here's a look at where David Griffin's long-term vision for the Pelicans stands
With the Pelicans declining to pick up his offer, the team has just one remaining restricted free agent in small forward Stanley Johnson, who holds a qualifying offer near $4.5 million, which the Pelicans front office would have to pick up before July 1 in order to keep Johnson from being entirely on the open market.
Restricted free agents who have their teams pick up their qualifying offers can either accept those offers and stay on those teams for the next season, or they may sign an offer sheet in the league’s moratorium window that begins July 30 at 5 p.m. and lasts until July 6. Once a restricted free agent gets a competing offer from another franchise, their current team gets a chance to decide whether to match it or let the player walk.
Zion's new 'passing the torch' jersey a simple, massive New Orleans challenge: Be the Brees of basketball
With a 15-player roster limit and more than $30 million in cap space, the Pelicans are running short on remaining roster spots heading into free agency, with 13 spots already filled by players with either fully guaranteed or non-guaranteed contracts, first-round draft picks or players who will eventual arrive as part of the team’s deal with the Lakers to send Davis to Los Angeles.
Before Wednesday, Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton, Darius Miller and Ian Clark were other unrestricted free agents who were on last year’s Pelicans roster.