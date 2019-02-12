The New Orleans Pelicans, burdened by injuries and turmoil, had lost 25 games by single-digits entering Tuesday’s home matchup with the Orlando Magic, a squad with an identical sub-.500 record.
But an organization drowning in drama may have reached a breaking point Tuesday, no longer with injuries to blame. The Pelicans had their lowest-scoring performance of the season, falling 118-88 to the Magic.
Nothing painted the picture better than Anthony Davis’ final stat line: 1-for-9 shooting from the field for three points to go with six rebounds, zero assists and zero first-half field goals.
It was a career low for Davis in games in which he logged at least 20 minutes.
“We sucked,” Davis said in the locker room after the loss. “Nobody was interested in playing it looked like, against a team that’s fighting for a spot. You should expect that to happen.
“They came out more desperate. They played like there were fighting for something, and they showed it.”
For a team still six games out of the playoffs with 24 to play and a home meeting Thursday with the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-19), currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, any hope for a turnaround must come quickly.
Coming off their second-lowest scoring total of the season in Saturday’s 99-90 loss at Memphis, who own the second-worst record in the West, New Orleans picked up where they left off, recording a 2-for-18 drought from the field in the middle of the first quarter after knocking down two buckets to start.
A six-point burst in the final 32.3 seconds masked just how bad the start was, as the Magic ran off on a 29-3 scoring run and held a 39-17 advantage after the first quarter.
“Just a tough one, really,” Jrue Holiday said. “From every aspect, shots, legs, feeling like you’re trying to make a comeback. You get within 14 and next thing you know, you’re down 25.”
Holiday referenced a stretch midway through the second quarter where he and E’Twaun Moore rattled off their own 8-0 scoring run over 1:22 to get within 51-37. But nearly as quickly, the Pelicans found themselves down 20 points again and 63-46 at the break.
Davis sank his first field goal just over two minutes into the second half but scored no more, recording his lowest point total in a game since Oct. 24, 2017, when he played just five minutes and scored two points.
Moore finished with a team-high 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers. Holiday followed with 16 points and six assists.
Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor to go with 17 rebounds. Evan Fournier followed with 22, including a 3-for-4 mark from beyond the arc, and Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac added 20 apiece.
To go with their four 20-point scorers, the Magic held stark advantages in rebounds (58-42) and free throws made (22-6), displaying the stark difference in toughness and energy that coach Alvin Gentry saw throughout the entire 48 minutes.
“It’s really the first time this year that we totally had nothing,” he said. “We’ve had spurts where we hadn’t done it, but we always found a way to keep ourselves in the game, and we didn’t do that tonight.
“I don’t like what has happened the last few games we played. I’m not really happy with that. The one thing we’ve been pretty consistent with this year has been the energy. We haven’t done it for 48 minutes in games, but we’ve always done it the majority of games, and we didn’t do that tonight.”