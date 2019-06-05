Danny Ainge didn't utter Anthony Davis' name as he addressed the media about the Celtics' busy offseason plans, but with the Pelicans entertaining offers for its superstar center, he really doesn't have to.

Boston's general manager was addressing Kyrie Irving's future, a murky subplot to the Davis drama, when he told reporters he has no regrets about the blockbuster deal that shipped the point guard in from Cleveland in 2017. He said the team won't be scared off by risk, a mindset that could offer a glimpse into the asset-rich team's stance toward making a move for the disgruntled Pelicans star.

“There’s always risk in making deals,” Ainge said, according to a report from the Boston Globe. “We’re not afraid of risk. We made a risk by trading for Kyrie and, no matter what happens with Kyrie, I’ll never regret that. You just move on to the next deal.”

Ainge's comments come just a day after a report that Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin had begun "listening to offers" for Davis, who requested a trade midway through the 2018-'19 season, adding that he would not sign the 5-year, $239.5 million contract extension he'd be eligible for. That news, less than a week removed from a meeting between Griffin, Davis and his agent Rich Paul kicked off what will surely become a whirlwind of trade rumors leading up to the NBA Draft on June 20.

The Pelicans own the No. 1 pick in the draft due to a surprise lottery victory. The Celtics, meanwhile, hold one of the NBA's widest arrays of assets. Those include the Nos. 14, 20 and 22 picks in the 2019 draft, and the Memphis Grizzlies' top pick in either 2020 or 2021.

The risk involved in a trade factors in more heavily for Boston than others rumored to be interested because the Celtics did not appear on a shortlist of teams where Davis indicated he'd re-sign after next season. That list included the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have since been trimmed, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Irving, meanwhile, remains one of the biggest unknowns and his decision could have a major impact on other teams in the process. Before the 2018-'19 season he told fans in Boston he planned to re-sign long-term. But in February and in the midst an up-and-down second season with the Celtics, he backtracked and said he still hadn't made a decision. Reports linked him to interest in both the Lakers for a reunion with LeBron James as well as the Knicks, where he could be joined by soon-to-be free agent Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors. The Brooklyn Nets have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Irving, as well as a team with the assets make a serious run at Davis.

Ainge said Tuesday he had no indication where Irving was leaning.

"It’s his choice to do what he wants," Ainge said in the Globe report. “Sure, I’d like to have answers to all your questions right now. That would be nice."

Any trade for Davis would mirror how Irving came to leave Cleveland, where he spent his first six seasons after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2011. He, like Davis, demanded a trade, and he was eventually sent to the Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic a 2018 first-round pick, which the Cavs used to select Collin Sexton at No. 8 overall, and a 2020 2nd round pick.

The Lakers remain the only team with an official offer reported on the table at any point, one that included multiple young players and picks, which was rejected before the trade deadline last season. Both general managers during that period, Magic Johnson and Dell Demps, are no longer in those positions. Griffin and new Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon were both hired during the offseason.

One of the players included in that offer was 21-year-year old forward Brandon Ingram, a player that the Pelicans brass has "a really high opinion of," according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. A clip from Griffin's time as a TV analyst also offers insight to his his feelings about Ingram:

"He's very quickly adjusting. That's a big deal. He's 21 years old. It defies the imagination. How old was Victor Oladipo when he hit for Indiana? And [Ingram] is way more physically gifted than Oladipo," said Griffin, per a report from CBSSports.com.

The Lakers also have the No. 4 pick in the draft due to the lottery win of their own, and the Knicks have the rights to the No. 3 selection.

Jason Tatum, whom the Celtics traded down from No. 1 to No. 3 to pick in 2017, is another player that could tip trade talks. Their No. 14 selection in this year's draft is a product of that trade with the 76ers, who selected Markelle Fultz. If a Davis trade to the Celtics was agreed to, it could not officially be completed until Irving becomes a free agent on July 1, due to the nature of their contracts.

Regardless of the Pelicans' particular trade leanings, interest from multiple teams would likely serve to drive up the price at attain Davis' services.

The Pelicans also have the option to hold Davis through the draft, and would have until the NBA trade deadline of the 2019-20 season to send him elsewhere.

