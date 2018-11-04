The Pelicans are struggling.
It’s best to be clear from the top, because there’s a chance you simply haven’t heard.
Considering the football mayhem that turned south Louisiana into ESPN’s southern campus this weekend, it’s easy for early season basketball to get lost in the shuffle.
For the Pelicans’ sake, they’re hoping it did.
The team’s promising 4-0 start was washed away by a demolition derby of injuries, turnovers, poor shooting and phantom defense. Five consecutive losses to Western Conference foes shifted the narrative.
Instead of wondering if they’re capable of punching toward the top of the standings for the next six months, the focus has narrowed in a hurry. How do they just win a game again?
The Pelicans have a chance to salvage the end of this dispiriting five-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. Monday in Chesapeake Energy Arena.
“We’ve just got to play better,” coach Alvin Gentry said after losing to 109-95 to the San Antonio Spurs. “It’s that simple. There’s no secret formula. We have to do a better job of protecting the ball. We have to walk to the line and make free throws.
“We have to stay within what we are supposed to do from a game plan standpoint, and we have to execute.”
All of those areas have been trouble spots over the past week, but the previous four defeats all came with caveats and explanations.
Anthony Davis missed three of them because of an elbow sprain and the other came against the defending-champion Golden State Warriors. So, drawing any long-term conclusions from the losses was misleading.
But, Saturday’s blowout in San Antonio was a different story. While point guard Elfrid Payton was still sidelined because of a sprained ankle, Davis was back and the Pelicans had a day of rest beforehand.
And not only was New Orleans soundly beaten, but when asked what the most pressing concern was Gentry and Davis expressed differing problems. Most troubling, both were right.
Each is presented a major problem, on opposite ends of the floor.
“We’re not playing defense,” Davis said. “We’re not guarding anybody. We’re making the game hard on ourselves. It shouldn’t be this easy (for the other team). It’s hard to score buckets in there, and it’s so easy for them on the other end.
“We’re not physical. We’re not stopping anybody one-on-one. We’re just not playing basketball. We need to go back to the basics of guarding your man.”
The numbers back Davis up.
During the losing streak, New Orleans has posted the fourth-worst defensive efficiency in the NBA, allowing 117.2 points per 100 possessions. For comparison’s sake, the Pelicans ranked No. 4 in defensive efficiency over the final 32 games of last season (105.4).
It’s not just a defensive issue, though. While New Orleans is still playing at a fast pace and getting into the open court, their ball movement hasn’t been fluid and mistakes have come in bunches.
Instead of using the speed to their advantage, it’s bleeding possessions because of a bevy of turnovers and poor ball movement.
While Payton’s eventual return will obviously help in both areas, the Pelicans shouldn’t be overly reliant on a point guard who has played just five games with the franchise and was signed for a near minimum contract.
Simply put, the Pelicans are capable of more than this. Davis and Gentry know it.
“We made bad decisions,” Gentry said. “We were trying to hit grand slams when all we need to do is hit singles. We need to just move the basketball, and let the game come to us. Stop trying to force the issue. We have to get back to being who we are, and that’s being a team who moves the basketball and makes elementary school plays, and then executes. That’s how you win games in this league.
“We don’t need grand slams. We don’t even need doubles. We need simple singles that get us to the next pass and the next cut. We’ve got to get away from all of these home-run plays because inevitably what it does is that it costs you against a team that has a high basketball IQ, and that’s not going to beat themselves.”