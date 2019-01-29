Anthony Davis was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday afternoon because his agent made public trade demands.

On Monday, Rich Paul, who represents Davis through his firm Klutch Sports, told several national news outlets that his client will not sign a five-year, $240 million contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer and is requesting to be traded.

Davis is under contract with New Orleans through the end of the 2019-20 season.

“Anthony Davis has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players’ representatives from making trade demands,” the league said in a statement. “The fine is for statements that were made by Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, in an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans.”

Davis declined to speak to reporters after Monday’s practice in New Orleans, just hours after news of his became public.

Jrue Holiday and Alvin Gentry said Davis informed them of his desire to be traded over the weekend, addressing it with teammates and key players in the organization before Paul took over the NBA’s news cycle Monday morning.

Despite the eruption of headlines, Holiday and Gentry both claimed Davis’ move wouldn’t be a significant distraction for the remainder of the season. The Pelicans were in a 22-28 hole before Tuesday night's game against the Rockets in Houston.

“I spoke to the team (Monday) and I think everybody understands it’s part of the business,” Gentry said. “We approached things like we would any other practice. And I thought we had a good practice and a spirited one. That’s all we can do, is come out and try to prepare the team. He’s still under contract with us and when he’s healthy, he’ll play.”

Davis has averaged 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game this season, but has missed the past four games with a sprained left index finger while the Pelicans have fallen to 22-28 heading into Tuesday night's game at Houston.