The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to terms for their first roster signing of the post-Dell Demps era, according to a report from The Athletic.

Shortly after cutting guard Tim Frazier following a 125-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, the Pelicans have agreed to a two-year deal with Euroleague shooting guard Dairis Bertans.

LeBron's 33 send Lakers past Pelicans in Los Angeles; Julius Randle scores 35 against former team LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 33 points, Brandon Ingram added 23 and the Los Angeles Lakers weathered strong performances by Anthony …

The two-year deal would have a team option for the 2019-'20 season, according to the report.

He is the older brother of Davis Bertans, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs.

In 37 games this season for the Italian team Olimpia Milano, Dairis Bertans has shot nearly 50 percent on three-point shot attempts and averaged 6.1 points per game.

Frazier departs the Pelicans after playing in 47 games, averaging five points per game. The guard has played for four teams, including two stints with the Pelicans, in his four seasons.

The move will the first since the Pelicans parted ways with Demps, who served as the Pelicans general manager for nine seasons. Danny Ferry, who has served as GM in the past for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, is serving in the interim role.