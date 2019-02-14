Pelicans all-star forward Anthony Davis was seen leaving the Smoothie King Center early with his agent Rich Paul during Thursday night's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

TV cameras for TNT's broadcast of the game showed Davis, dressed in street clothes, leaving the arena with Paul after suffering a left shoulder injury in the first half of the game.

Davis was on the floor for the final play of the first half, where he jumped into fellow former Kentucky alum Nerlens Noel with 0.4 seconds left to play in the first half, committing a shooting foul. It wasn't immediately clear, though, when Davis suffered the injury.

Davis scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field in 16 minutes in the first half to go with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. He's previously suffered a variety of injuries this season, including a right elbow sprain, a right hip strain and a left index finger sprain that, in total, kept him out of 12 games.

After his finger healed, he was also kept out of a 125-120 road victory over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 6 due to a coach's decision as the Pelicans organization continued to mull over the option of dealing Davis before the trade deadline after his public trade demand on Jan. 28 through his agent.

After the front office declined trade offers from the Los Angeles Lakers, the team decided to insert Davis back into the lineup following the deadline after he stated he wanted to play and finish out the season. This came despite worries of him suffering any injury that might hurt his trade value in the offseason and reports that the NBA may have threatened potential fines for keeping a healthy Davis sidelined.

Paul and Anthony Davis Sr., the forward's father, were reportedly in attendance for Thursday night's game, seen sitting courtside across from the Pelicans bench.

The Pelicans led the Thunder just 66-63 at halftime, but pushed ahead by as much as 17 points midway through the third quarter before holding a 101-89 lead at the end of the third.