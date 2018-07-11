LAS VEGAS — The New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat will meet Thursday in the opening round of the NBA summer league playoffs, which will be the second matchup between the teams in a five-day span.
Tip-off is in Cox Pavillion. The game will be televised by NBA TV.
New Orleans (2-1 in the preliminary round) beat the Heat 110-84 on Saturday.
The winner of Thursday's game will advance to a round of 16 game Saturday, facing the winner of Thursday’s New York-Boston game. The loser will wrap up summer league play Friday against the Knicks or Celtics.