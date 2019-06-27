Free agency is fast approaching and amidst the whirr of targets, trades and team-building models, two words stand out in big, bold letters.
Sustainable foundation.
After six consecutive summers of fruitlessly chasing the quick fix and buzzy trend, the New Orleans Pelicans finally pounded the reset button this offseason and thrust those two words to the forefront of the franchise’s brand.
“Everything that we're doing from now on is going to be about long-term, sustainable success,” Pelicans executive VP David Griffin said when introducing Zion Williamson last week.
So forget the typical conversation occurring in this space during this time of year.
Gone is Dell Demps and his young veteran strategy that ceded a generation of rookie talent on rookie contracts. Gone is Anthony Davis and the endless teeth-gnashing about his happiness and what pieces fit best around him.
No, those annual discussions are dead. These Pelicans, for better or worse, are starting fresh.
As the clock ticks toward the official unveiling of free agency at 5 p.m. Sunday, the Pelicans have a new architect (Griffin), a new young star (Williamson) and sit awash in salary cap freedom, currently possessing the ninth-most space in the NBA ($31.1 million below the cap).
Considering nearly 40 percent of the league is entering free agency, the Pelicans are in a uniquely coveted position of being able to recalibrate the majority of its roster while having the flexibility to do so.
On Wednesday, they declined to extend qualifying offers to Cheick Diallo and Stanley Johnson, two logical and symbolic moves, revealing experience in New Orleans doesn’t serve as a boon in the Pelicans’ current version of team-building.
Instead, Griffin is constructing a roster in a different way. Without the pressure to win immediately, and at least three projected starters still on rookie contracts (Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball), there’s a variety of directions the Pelicans can take when the market begins to take shape.
But, whether it’s an aging former All-Star like Al Horford, or role-filling pieces like sharpshooter JJ Redick or traditional center Jonas Valanciunas, Griffin said he prioritizes unselfish competitiveness over skill. At this juncture, he believes the most crucial aspect for personnel decisions is choosing the right characters to surround impressionable young players like Williamson, Ingram and Ball, cultivating an environment conducive to team-focused productivity rather than individual achievement.
“The fit and leadership you get from the right veterans in free agency is paramount,” Griffin told KLRZ-FM, 100.3 on Wednesday. “And you don’t raise a family without a lot of the veteran old heads who are able to generate wisdom for the younger players. So we are really going to go heavy in that way.
“The caliber of human beings we bring in will be more important to raising this group over time than just a particular skill set.”
It’s a delicate balance to strike, particularly when it coincides with existing dual goals of remaining competitive in the present and flexible for the future. While there are an array of price ranges available, the high-level character demands severely limits the field to players who Griffin wants Williamson and Co. to learn from.
And those guys aren’t always the ones who best fit on the floor.
So, as potential acquisitions are bandied about and thrown into a myriad of social media scenarios, it’s important to remember Griffin’s priorities aren’t the same as those building a roster on a video game or Twitter.
Griffin is deeply aware the upcoming season will do more to shape Williamson’s (as well as Ball’s and Ingram’s) mentality than any amount of additional shooting or shot blocking can provide.
This team’s greatest concern isn’t to make the playoffs this season. And even if the Pelicans land a $100-million player next week, they’re probably still an underdog to reach the postseason.
Rather, the priority is embedded in the two words “Sustainable Foundation," and for now, the personality is more important than the player.
“Sure, we want to win, but we want to build this organization the right way, with the right people, and have sustainable excellence,” general manager Trajan Langdon said earlier this month. “That’s something I think is important. I don’t think you can be in a win-now mode, when you have to develop a culture and there are a lot of things that need to be done. Bringing in the right people on the bus and making sure we’re headed in the right direction matters.
“I think you can’t skip steps. If you look back, a lot of organizations when they try to skip steps, it puts them behind.”