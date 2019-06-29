If 2019 ended today, we would already have plenty enough material to fill up one of those year-in-review highlight reels.
But we're only six months in.
It's halftime, so to speak.
Time to head to the locker room and catch our breath and prepare for a second half that will have a hard time duplicating what the first half gave us.
A sports town in America has not gone through what New Orleans went through since the calendar flipped to 2019.
Two days into the new year, we should have known this year was going to be wild.
Remember that Jan. 2 night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when the University of Georgia and the University of Texas met in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The madness began before kickoff when Bevo, Texas' longhorn steer mascot, charged through his pen towards UGA, Georgia's mascot.
Video of the incident immediately went viral.
Fortunately, Bevo didn't get to UGA.
Unfortunately, Nickell Robey-Coleman got to Tommylee Lewis 18 days later in the NFC championship game. Robey-Coleman, the Los Angeles Rams cornerback got to Lewis long before the pass from Drew Brees did.
Drew Brees' approach for Year 19? Playing like it's his last season while preparing like it's his first
There were 73,028 people in the Dome that day who saw what should have been an obvious pass interference call.
But there were also seven guys wearing striped shirts who either didn't see it or chose to ignore it, setting off weeks and weeks of disgust in the city. Most are still disgusted and likely will be for the rest of their lives. It was the "no-call" that helped cost the Saints a chance to make the trip to the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.
Instead, the Rams went to Atlanta to play the New England Patriots.
The talk leading up to the Super Bowl was more about the no-call and the team that should have been there than the two teams that actually were.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell went silent, angering Saints fans even more. His first comments about the botched call didn't come until 10 days later during his annual state of the NFL address during Super Bowl week.
"It's a call that should have been made," Goodell said, finally acknowledging what everyone else already knew.
Goodell's words came about 24 hours after news broke that Pelicans forward Anthony Davis wanted to be traded, starting a soap opera for the city's basketball team to go with the one the football team was dealing with.
And remember: we're still in January.
On the first Sunday in February, New Orleans did what it does best: it threw a giant party (and a giant middle finger to the NFL).
The Boycott Bowl they called it, party in the streets where the Who Dat nation ignored the NFL's main event in Atlanta.
While Saints fans were angry with the NFL, Pelicans fans became just as angry with the NBA.
The NBA forced the Pelicans to play Davis, risking injury to an asset the team would be trying to trade in a few months. Davis played limited minutes and went from fan favorite to town villain almost overnight.
Pelicans general manager Dell Demps was fired midway through February, leading to a total restructuring of the team's organizational chart. Mickey Loomis, who was serving as VP and general manager of the Saints as well as head of basketball operations for the Pelicans, was moved to working with the Saints only. David Griffin was hired as the Pelicans executive VP of basketball operations in April.
Griffin hit the jackpot in May when the Pelicans, despite just a 7.5% chance, won the No.1 overall pick in the draft lottery.
"Winning that lottery was obviously a watershed moment for the franchise," Griffin said on draft night.
Griffin traded Davis to his dream destination (the Los Angeles Lakers) a few days before the draft. In return, he received some young talent from the Lakers and a slew of draft picks. And on draft night in June, the Pelicans selected Zion Williamson, one of the most hyped rookies to enter the league in the past 20 years.
Zion's new 'passing the torch' jersey a simple, massive New Orleans challenge: Be the Brees of basketball
And yeah, New Orleans threw a party for that too, right on Fulton Street.
A year that got off to such a bad start all of a sudden turned good.
The sports gods, so cruel to New Orleans in January and February, were finally showing their softer side.
Chances are, more disappointments will come the second half of this year.
And chances are, there will be more reasons to celebrate too.
It's a lesson the first six months of 2019 have taught us all too well.