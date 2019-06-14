One side effect of Zion Williamson's legal battle against a Florida marketing company? It might have cost the potential New Orleans Pelicans' No. 1 draft pick the chance to be an EA Sports cover athlete this year.

A new report from Forbes contributor Brian Mazique says the sports video game publisher offered to make the former Duke star the cover athlete for its upcoming NBA Live 20 video game.

An industry source with knowledge of the situation said the deal to get Williamson on the cover of the game that's been graced by NBA superstars such as Joel Embiid and James Harden was in the range of $1 million, the report says.

That deal, however, is off and breakdown between Williamson's camp & EA Sports' is due to the 18-year-old's ongoing conflict with the Miami, Florida-based Prime Sports.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Williamson is suing the agency to terminate the agreement he signed with them on April 20, just five days after he declared for the NBA Draft, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williamson's lawsuit states that Prime Sports had threatened its own lawsuit that would seek in excess of $100 million in damages, likely in reference to a mandatory 5-year term stipulated in their contract.

Zion Williamson in court over $100M threat, contract ending college eligibility without notice Days before he can become the New Orleans Pelicans draft choice at No. 1, Zion Williamson is battling over a contract that led to a $100 milli…

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, argues that Prime Sports' contract breached North Carolina laws for multiple reasons, including the lack of a "conspicuous notice in boldface type in capital letters" that signing the contract would disqualify any student-athlete from further college eligibility.

READ FULL LAWSUIT HERE

Williamson's family ended their agreement with Prime Sports on May 31, a day after he announced his signing with the CAA Sports agency, with representation from CAA basketball agent Austin Brown and executive Lisa Joseph-Metelus.

Presumptive Pelicans draftee Zion Williamson signs deal with well-known agent Zion Williamson’s presumptive future as the NBA draft’s top pick became even more concrete at midnight as the deadline for college basketball’…

After the CAA announcement, Prime Sports said it was acting "in good faith" and working toward an "amicable" resolution when Williamson's lawsuit was filed.

They accuse the star's camp of "forum shopping," and said that the announcement from CAA Sports meant Williamson had “intentionally breached his agreement with Prime Sports Marketing, LLC."

In Zion Williamson contract fight, agency says family knew terms, 'intentionally' broke deal Less than a day after news broke of presumptive No. 1-overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson battling breach of contract claims and the threat…

For the full report from Forbes, click here.