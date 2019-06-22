For Zion Williamson, there’s no escaping the pressure.
When thousands of people stand, sweat and scream in unison just to see you saunter across a stage in a suit, there’s a burden of expectation attached to it.
“I don’t think I deserved all that,” Williamson said sheepishly in his introductory news conference Friday afternoon.
Well, he better get used to it. Because whether Williamson believes the fanfare is justified, it’s not going away.
The spillover block party in Fulton Square was followed by the most bustling news conference in team history and then Saturday’s boisterous community event in New Orleans East. The whirlwind ceremonies and their outsized attention demonstrated the obvious.
This is Zion’s franchise. And Zion’s opportunity to build it into a pillar of the community it’s never been before.
He’s the only reason many people are going to buy a ticket, turn on a television or buy Pelicans gear. If it all clicks, he’s the catalyst for change and the impetus for rebirth of basketball in New Orleans.
It’s an enormous weight for an 18-year-old to carry into an unfamiliar community.
So David Griffin is trying to engineer a release valve for some of the pressure.
While Griffin was effusive in his praise of Williamson’s winning attitude, determination and unselfishness, he also used his pair of post-draft press gatherings to deflect some of the responsibility saddled on Williamson. Instead, the executive VP of basketball operations pointed to veteran guard Jrue Holiday as the focal point of the Pelicans’ roster.
“We were very cognizant of the fact this is Jrue Holiday’s team,” Griffin said. “From the moment I got here on the ground, the very first conversation I challenged him, and he has responded to it every step along the way.
“Zion is going to be part of learning how to win at a really high level. At some point if there’s a time the baton gets passed in terms of who is expected to carry us to win games, it will. That’s not now. This is a 19-year-old kid.”
It’s logical for Griffin to transpose pressure from Williamson to Holiday, even if his words will ring hollow to most. At this point, Holiday is not only the team’s highest-paid player but also its elder statesman at 29 years old, charged with leading a team that would challenge for the Final Four a generation ago.
The Pelicans’ ages on opening night will be: 19, 19, 21, 21, 22, 22, 23, 24, 24, 29 and 30.
For those who forgot fifth-grade math, that’s a median age of 22 and an average age of 23.1. Not exactly a seasoned group ready to tackle the best teams in the Western Conference.
It’s largely why Las Vegas sportsbooks have set the Pelicans’ total wins line at 31.5, expecting New Orleans to garner similar results to last year’s disastrous campaign. But the expectations are completely different than they were just a few months ago, as is the spotlight.
That's why Griffin is angling to pivot fans’ attention from Williamson and onto Holiday, promoting the perception to be more about growth from a teenage phenom than wins and losses. While the Pelicans likely will get older in the next few weeks, using the more than $30 million in cap space to nab some veterans, it’s obvious this is more of a process than a product.
And for Holiday, who is in his prime and coming off the best 14 months of his career, coronating him as a franchise player and publicly charging him with leading the team keeps him engaged in the process, even if the playoffs quickly become a pipe dream.
“Fortunately, we are blessed he is one of those guys,” Griffin said. “When I said Jrue Holiday is the face of this franchise, he is that dude. This is his team. And we are all going to be made of the same stuff and that means we sacrifice whatever it takes to win basketball games.
“Because Zion is the person he is. All he wants to do is win and contribute to that. So people look at me kind of oddly and it got ran again, but (Williamson) is not the savior of the Pelicans franchise. And he’s certainly not the savior of the Saints-Pelicans family.”
But that’s not going to stop the “Zion” chants, turn away the myriad or chase away any of the punditry shows from zeroing in on the teenager. Those external pressures are simply a fact of life for Williamson, and they have been since he exploded on the scene at Duke.
For now, though, Griffin is trying to shift whatever pressure he can toward Holiday, hoping it will serve the dual purpose of easing the burden on Williamson while recognizing the team’s steadying force and hoping their partnership will make each other better in the long run.
“I think it would be a gross understatement to say Jrue is giddy right now,” Griffin said. “He’s really excited about what’s going on here. I think he gets it.”