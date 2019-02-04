The effort is there.
You can see it in offensive spurts like the Pelicans’ 11-0 start to Monday’s home contest with the Pacers. The team with Jrue Holiday and a roster of players who would be coming off the bench — if playing at all — on a full-strength New Orleans roster held Indiana without a field goal in the game’s first 5:05.
But with youth also comes occasional bad misses, streaks of inconsistency, ill-timed fouls and missed defensive assignments — errors that this same inexperienced squad can’t afford.
“Once again, we played hard and played with a lot of energy, but we made some mistakes that cost us, and we don’t have the luxury of having that margin of error,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry after his team’s 109-107 loss to the Pacers. “We have to do everything almost perfect, and we weren’t able to do it.”
A once promising playoff contender with a potential all-time great forward, New Orleans now finds itself in a whirlwind of off-the-court trade turmoil, missing five of its top six scorers and losers of eight of their last 10.
At first, it looked like this could be the game to finally turn the tides. Off Darius Miller and Frank Jackson’s two 3-pointers, the Pelicans (23-31) stormed out to an early double-digit lead, but just as quickly, it disappeared. The Pacers led 25-20 at the end of the first quarter and pushed ahead by as many as seven multiple times in the second before settling for a 53-50 first half advantage.
Pelicans rookie Kenrich Williams sunk a step-back trey to kick off the third quarter and pull New Orleans even, the high point in the TCU grad’s first-career start. But with Corey Joseph and Bojan Bogdanovic knocking down 3-pointers of their own in response, part of a 17-7 Indiana run, the Pelicans’ inconsistent shooting started to rear its ugly head.
“I would be a little disappointed if they were tough, challenged shots, but we had good shots we’ve got to make,” Gentry said. “After starting 2-for-2 (from three) we finished 9-for-38, so in reality 7-for-36. Those are the things we’ve just got to do to give ourselves an opportunity to win.
“We did a good job moving the basketball, but we’ve just got to find a way to make them.”
New Orleans found itself facing an uphill battle entering the fourth quarter, trailing 83-74, but Indiana helped open the door. After Domatas Sabonis drew a technical foul, helping create a four-point play for the Pelicans, a steamy Pacers coach Nate McMillan drew a tech of his own moments later. With a Miller 3-pointer, the home squad was back within four, 94-90.
With 3:04 remaining, the Pelicans would inch within three off Ian Clark’s 3-pointer, and Jahlil Okafor’s lay-in off a Pacers miss gave Miller an opportunity to take the lead off a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Just seconds after it clanked off the iron, Pacers guard Darren Collison sunk a trey of his own to push Indiana back ahead four. Okafor responded with a transition layup to pull back within two, but it wouldn’t be enough to pull off the full-fledged comeback.
After Pacers rookie Aaron Holiday committed an offensive foul with five seconds left in regulation, Indiana leading 109-106, Sabonis fouled Jrue Holiday moments before he could launch a last-second 3-pointer.
After hitting the first free throw, Holiday intentionally clanked the second, with the ball sailing out of bounds off Okafor. From there, New Orleans failed to grab a steal off Indiana’s heaved inbounds pass that ran out the clock.
Okafor led all scorers with a double-double of 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting to go with 13 rebounds, his fourth 20-point game during in the eight games since he took over a starting role. Holiday followed with 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Clark added 18 points off the bench.
Collison led the Pacers with 22 points, including 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Sabonis added 16 points and 13 rebounds.
“It’s a frustrating loss,” Okafor said after the game. “In all, the effort’s there. We’re all playing the right way. We’re all playing hard.
“But it’s pretty frustrating when the losses start coming in-a-row.”