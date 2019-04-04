The New Orleans Pelicans are forging ahead in their search to find a new general manager.
Formal interviews with candidates began on Thursday morning, league sources confirmed to The Advocate.
Sources indicate the list of potential hires include current Pelicans’ interim GM Danny Ferry, Houston Rockets assistant GM Gersson Rosas, Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Trajan Langdon, Washington Wizards interim GM Tommy Sheppard, Golden State Warriors assistant GM Larry Harris and former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin.
The mix of candidates displays the Pelicans’ desire to hire a known commodity, considering all of the contenders are either currently in the upper echelon of a front office or have run one in the recent past.
They are in the running to replace Dell Demps, who was fired on Feb. 15, in the midst of his ninth season in New Orleans. The current ownership group has never hired a basketball general manager, inheriting Demps when the franchise was purchased from the NBA in 2012 and extended Demps’ contract multiple times in the ensuing years.
“We will immediately begin the process of restructuring our basketball operations department,” Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said in a statement hours after terminating Demps. “This will include a comprehensive, but confidential, search aided by outside consultants to identify a new leader of our basketball operations, directly reporting to me.”
Those outside consultants helped the team narrow down their field of candidates, but the act of choosing who is in charge of the team’s personnel will fall on Benson’s shoulders following this week’s interviews.
While there’s no clear pecking order of who is most likely to earn the job, or timeline of when the hire will be made, each aspirant enters the fray with a skill set and résumé capable of leading an NBA front office.
Ferry is the most recognizable name on the list, since he served three seasons as a consultant under Demps before being thrust into the interim role. Previously, Ferry served as GM of both the Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, where he helped build a pair of No. 1 seeds in the Eastern Conference in vastly different ways.
Griffin is also well known, serving as the GM for the Cavaliers’ 2017 NBA championship run, famously trading Andrew Wiggins for Kevin Love after LeBron James returned to the franchise in free agency.
Rosas has been with the Rockets for 17 seasons, only briefly leaving to take the Mavericks GM position in 2013 before a change of heart sent him back to Houston. He was a finalist for the open Charlotte Hornets position last season, before they hired Mitch Kupchak.
Harris has been the director of player personnel during the Warriors’ trio of championships and was named an assistant GM in 2016.
Sheppard served under recently-fired Ernie Grunfeld for 16 seasons in Washington, and is considered to be a candidate to take over for his former boss when the Wizards' search formally opens.
The only younger candidate is Langdon, a 42-year-old who played in Europe as recently as 2011. He built his reputation as a scout with the Spurs and Cavaliers before joining Sean Marks’ staff in Brooklyn in 2016, where the Nets have taken the league by surprise.
Regardless which of these candidates the Pelicans choose, they’ll have a well-known entity in place as they attempt to overhaul the roster, starting by trading Anthony Davis and making a critically-important draft pick.
“As far as the Pelicans are concerned, there is a recognition and a realization that we have to take a very close look at ourselves and what we’ve done on that front and how we can improve,” Saints and Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha told reporters during last month’s NFL owner’s meetings. “We know that there’s a challenge being in a small market but there was a challenge on the football side of the organization when we came back in 2006.
"For us, that (excuse) doesn’t exist. We want to be a championship team in New Orleans in basketball and football. So we have to do everything we can to commit ourselves 100 percent to basketball.”