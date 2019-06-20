First up in the NBA draft: New Orleans Pelicans.

Along with the chance to select Zion Williamson at No. 1 overall, the Pelicans have three picks in the NBA Draft, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Pelicans own picks 1 and 4 in the first round, along with 39 and 57 overall in the second round. Rumors have swirled since New Orleans completed a blockbuster Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers last week, and those will likely run rampant up until the moment NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reads the name for the No. 4 pick.

Scroll below for live coverage from Advocate staffers, the Pelicans and other national sources at the NBA draft, as well as from the draft watch party in New Orleans.

Can't see video below? Click here.

MORE NBA DRAFT COVERAGE BELOW

Can't see the feed? Click here.

MORE PELICANS/NBA DRAFT COVERAGE

Zion Williamson's first New Orleans experience: High-fives on street, fried shrimp at Commander's The day before he's almost certainly selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft, Zion Williamson described his first experience in …

+11 Building a winner: How Pelicans' David Griffin became the NBA's king of culture change David Griffin didn’t have to take the long road. Hell, Griffin didn’t have to take the road at all. But in this basketball savant’s life, ther…