First up in the NBA draft: New Orleans Pelicans.
Along with the chance to select Zion Williamson at No. 1 overall, the Pelicans have three picks in the NBA Draft, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Pelicans own picks 1 and 4 in the first round, along with 39 and 57 overall in the second round. Rumors have swirled since New Orleans completed a blockbuster Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers last week, and those will likely run rampant up until the moment NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reads the name for the No. 4 pick.
The first pick will be simple for the New Orleans Pelicans at the NBA draft, but after that? It's anybody's guess.
The excitement surrounds No. 1. But the intrigue belongs to No. 4.
Scroll below for live coverage from Advocate staffers, the Pelicans and other national sources at the NBA draft, as well as from the draft watch party in New Orleans.
UPDATE: The Pelicans have traded the No. 4 overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 8 and No. 17 picks in the first round.
