Anthony Davis will almost certainly move on from the New Orleans Pelicans, the only blanks left to fill in are when and where.

The Pelicans superstar sent shockwaves through the league with his request for a trade in January, and the team's newly appointed Executive Vice President David Griffin has begun seriously considering trade offers from other teams, according to a report from Shams Charania of the Athletic.

The news comes just days after Griffin, Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, met to discuss the team's pitch on why Davis should stick around in New Orleans. That scenario includes the surprise of the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft -- a pick that would almost certainly be used on Duke phenom Zion Williamson -- as well as a 5-year, $239.5 million supermax contract extension.

The 26-year-old center was unfazed, reports said, and stayed firm to his desire to go elsewhere. Other teams would be limited to maximum deals of four years and about $87 million less than the Pelicans could offer.

"Between now and the draft, teams will continue placing calls into the Pelicans. They already have been, and Griffin has started to listen," writes Charania.

Davis' demand for a trade resulted in an uneven end to the season for New Orleans, including uncomfortable on-court appearances and awkward public attire. Davis played in just 15 games, as well as the All-Star Game, following his trade demand and was used for limited minutes. He notably left early in one game after an apparent injury, and later in the season was spotted on camera making an obscene gesture at a fan. He also raised multiple eyebrows by wearing a shirt that read "That's All Folks" before the Pelicans final game of the season.

In his first media appearance after his trade demand, Davis repeated that it was "his time" to move on.

"I gave the city, organization, fans everything I feel like I could," he said.

Charania's report also cites unnamed NBA executives who believe the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have the best potential trade packages to offer. Of those four teams, the Knicks and Lakers reportedly Davis' four-team shortlist where he'd re-sign long-term. The other teams were the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Of that group, the Lakers were the only team with a reported trade offer during the 2018-19 season.

With Griffin fielding calls, leaked and reported offers could come hard and fast as the draft approaches. But the trade timetable for the Pelicans is somewhat fluid. Davis remains under contract for the 2019-'20 season, after which his deal includes a player option for $28.75 million that he's said he'll decline. If the Pelicans want to add extra picks in the 2019 draft, they have 16 days to do so. The NBA Draft will be held on June 20 at 7:30 p.m. (CST) -- with New Orleans first on the clock -- at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

If the Pelicans chose to trade with the Celtics, the move could not become official until the beginning of NBA free agency on July 1 due to the nature of Davis and Kyrie Irving's contract extensions. Irving's looming free agency decision could also factor into other teams' pursuits of Davis. The enigmatic point guard said before the 2018-'19 season he intended to re-sign with Boston, but walked back that statement in February. He's been rumored to be a possible target of both the Knicks and Lakers, the latter of which would mark a reunion with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

The Lakers' pursuit of Davis last season made waves when the Pelicans notably spurned an offer of several players and draft picks. Since-departed General Manager Magic Johnson said at the time that New Orleans and since-fired GM Dell Demps did not negotiate in "good faith." Demps was fired in February after eight seasons. Griffin was hired in April, and Trajan Langdon was inserted as the team's GM a little over a month later.

The Pelicans could choose to forgo any trade this offseason, and have until the 2019-20 season's trade deadline -- typically in early February -- to move Davis. After that point they would risk losing Davis to free agency with nothing in return.

The center has played all seven of his NBA seasons with the Pelicans since he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2012 NBA draft out Kentucky. The Pelicans also struck gold in that season's draft lottery, jumping up several spots for the top draft pick. They have not drafted higher than No. 6 overall in any season since.

For the full report from The Athletic, click here.