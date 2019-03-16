Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry knew full well not to discount the visiting Phoenix Suns, owners of the second-worst NBA record entering Saturday night’s trip to the Smoothie King Center. A team that won four of their next five after falling to New Orleans in Phoenix by double-digits on March 1, the Suns have downed the top seeds in the Eastern (Milwaukee) and Western Conference (Golden State) in the past two weeks.
And in a wild sequence in the final seven seconds of overtime, the Pelicans surrendered a three-point lead, falling 138-136 to the Suns.
“If you go to Golden State and win a game, you’ve got to be a pretty doggone good basketball team,” Gentry said before Saturday’s loss. “They’ve shown that they have potential to do things, and I think it’s just a matter of, you know, in that situation of being patient and letting everything just take its course.”
The Pelicans led 134-133 with 44 seconds left and went 2-of-4 from the free-throw line to finish, missing an opportunity to close things out. Leading 136-133, they forced Devin Booker, who led the Suns with 40 points, to airball a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 9.2 seconds to go. But New Orleans was called for a five-second violation on the inbounds.
Josh Jackson drilled a trey to tie things up with 2.2 seconds left, but the team attempted to call a timeout it didn’t have and were assessed a technical foul. Booker sunk the free throw to take the lead, and Jackson added another in the final sequence.
In the team’s sixth consecutive loss, Elfrid Payton became just the eighth player in NBA history to record four-straight triple-doubles. He tied a career-high in assists with 16 that he set in Friday night’s loss to Portland, and he added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Others on that historic list include Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlin.
Julius Randle led the Pelicans in scoring with 21 points one night after setting his career-high with 45 points. He added 11 rebounds and five assists with five turnovers. Darius Miller added 16 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers for a squad that finished 15-of-30 from beyond the arc. Jahlil Okafor added 15 on a Pelicans squad that had nine players in double-figures.
In a surprisingly emotional game between a pair of teams well out of playoff contention that saw six technical fouls called, the Pelicans lacked the consistency and execution in the late second and early third quarters that they displayed early, giving them a five-point lead just four minutes in.
Phoenix closed the first quarter on an 8-4 run for a 34-31 advantage and managed to keep New Orleans at arm’s length for the rest of the half. The Pelicans went cold from the field, going 0-for-5 during a 6:19 stretch in the middle of the second while committing six turnovers and going 7-of-11 from the foul line.
Anthony Davis, who finished the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds in 22 points, ended the skid with a slam with 1:54 to go in the half, his team trailing 60-53. They would go to the locker room down 66-60 with 13 first-half turnovers.
That deficit quickly grew to 13 points with the Suns knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the third. Out of Gentry’s angrily-called timeout, the Pelicans went on an 11-1 run and teetered between one and two possessions behind until midway through the fourth quarter.
Jahlil Okafor’s conventional 3-point play with 9:44 left gave the Pelicans a 94-93 lead, but Josh Jackson’s trey a minute later pushed Phoenix back ahead five, 101-96. New Orleans would take the lead back not long after, and the teams would trade buckets in the final minutes, with Devin Booker’s layup with 18.2 seconds to go sending the game into overtime, the teams tied at 122.