Former NBA Commissioner David Stern weighed in on a number of topics involving the league he helped lead to national prominence in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard published Wednesday.

Stern sounds off on a number of the NBA's hot topics, including superstar LeBron James' move to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, the emergence of the Warriors' dynasty and the recent sexual harassment scandal involving the Dallas Mavericks.

But it's Stern's thoughts on the infamous "veto" of the New Orleans Pelicans', then the New Orleans Hornets', attempt to trade former point guard Chris Paul to the Lakers during the 2011-2012 season that is drawing a lot of attention -- specifically for his comments calling Pelicans' general manager Dell Demps a "lousy manager" for his handling of the trade situation, as well as the Pelicans not keeping any of the players they received in Paul's eventual trade.

In the interview, Stern admits he did not "do a great job of explaining" why the trade did not happen. In the past, Stern has refuted that he cancelled any agreed up deal, and rather a trade never actually happened since he never signed off on it since the league was acting as the New Orleans franchise's de facto owner.

Stern expanded upon this claim in Wednesday's interview, stating Demps told Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey and then Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak he had the authority to make the rumored deal that would have sent Paul to Los Angeles, Pau Gasol to Houston and Kevin Martin, Luis Scola, Lamar Odom, Goran Dragic and the New York Knicks' 2012 first-round pick to New Orleans.

"I did it because I was protecting the then Hornets," Stern said. "To this day everyone always asks me, 'Well why did you keep Chris Paul from going to the Lakers? I didn't keep him. I didn't approve the trade. No team sells or trades a future Hall of Famer without the owner signing off, and I was the owner's rep. But I wasn't going to hand up Dell Demps."

Instead, New Orleans later moved Paul to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Eric Gordon, forward Al-Farouq Aminu, center Chris Kaman and a first-round draft pick that turned out to be guard Austin Rivers.

Kaman left New Orleans the following season to sign with the Mavericks, Aminu left in 2014, also signing with the Mavericks, Gordon left in 2016 to sign with the Rockets and Rivers was traded in 2015 to the Boston Celtics, who then moved him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"... Dell Demps is a lousy general manager and none of those players are currently with the team anymore, and he may lose Anthony Davis," Stern said.

The Pelicans issued a statement Wednesday night, saying, in part, that "we are very disappointed to read the inappropriate and inaccurate comments from the former NBA Commissioner regarding the New Orleans Pelicans."

Demps had arguably his most successful season in 2018, trading for forward Nikola Mirotic mid-season and signing free agents Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton during the offseason that have helped catapult the Pelicans to a 3-0 start this year.

The contract situation for Demps, who was hired in 2010, has been murky at times, though it is expected he will sign a multi-year deal with the team in the near future after last season's success, which included the Pelicans notching the Western Conference's sixth seed with a 48-win season and a first round sweep of the Trail Blazers in the playoffs.

You can read Stern's full interview with Sports Illustrated here.