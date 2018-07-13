The star power might be diminished, but the expectations are not.
The New Orleans Pelicans opened this month by essentially swapping out former All-Stars DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo for youthful free agents Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton.
They have lost household name value, but in light of losing out in their efforts to keep Cousins and Rondo, they hope they have created a better basketball fit with Randle and Payton.
And in formally introducing Randle and Payton during Friday afternoon’s news conference, general manager Dell Demps clearly stated he believes his team has improved on the roster that earned 48 regular-season wins and a first-round playoff sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers.
“I think the way they play fits into the way we want to play,” Demps said of his newest acquisitions. “We want to play fast. We want to defend. We want to get out into transition. The other thing is, these guys are very unselfish players, which is great for our group.”
Throughout the 30-minute gathering, Demps, Payton and Randle took turns discussing their comfort in the Pelicans’ system, under the direction of up-tempo coach Alvin Gentry and alongside superstar Anthony Davis.
While Demps didn’t specifically cite Payton and Randle as direct replacements for Rondo and Cousins, their fit and positions make it obvious.
Payton is the pass-first point guard who can find Jrue Holiday and Davis in transition. Randle is the big-bodied, physical athlete who can grab rebounds and pull defenders away from Davis at the rim.
And both believe they can catalyze the Pelicans’ distinctive style. New Orleans led the NBA in pace and finished No. 3 in assists last season.
“When we finished the season last year, we feel like we found a rhythm and found an identity,” Demps said. “I’ll start with Elfrid. Just the way he plays — and we really studied him — he can push the ball and push the pace. So the way he sees the game, we always thought that would be something that’s ideal for the way we play.
“Julius is the same way. Coach really emphasizes our bigs, that when they get the rebound they can bring it in transition and have the ability to make plays.”
These were the reasons Demps claimed he had targeted both players for a prolonged time, although their paths to the Pelicans were radically different.
Payton, the Gretna native who was discarded by the Orlando Magic for a second-round pick last season, met with his hometown team in the opening moments of free agency, where they pitched him on grabbing a new lease on his career. Ultimately, Payton believed in the vision more than a return home, and the former UL-Lafayette star signed with the Pelicans less than 24 hours later.
Meanwhile, Randle underwent a whirlwind process when his rights were renounced by the Los Angeles Lakers, even after he averaged 16.1 points last season. From there, the Pelicans front office shifted its attention and turned on the recruiting pitch.
Randle said Davis called him three times to sell him on the Pelicans and Gentry stayed in constant contact, ensuring the pair agreed to terms.
“It was very important,” Randle said of Davis’ support. “It’s the star player and the franchise guy who has been there since the beginning and able to build what they have until now. For him to see me fit in well and being part of that future, it means a lot. With that comes a lot of responsibility.
“I told him I’d be there with him on the front line every game. You’re not going to have to worry about me bringing my hard hat.”
Payton and Randle are under contract with the Pelicans for just one guaranteed season (Randle has a player option for 2019-20), but they both spoke about the future and building into a long-term commitment. Considering their ages (Payton is 24, Randle is 23), the possibility of growing alongside Davis is an attractive option for both the players and the Pelicans.
But first, there’s pressure to succeed right away.
“We feel like these guys are what we call young veterans,” Demps said. “They have experience. They’ve been in the league. They’ve had success, and we feel like they’re ready to go and ready to impact winning. Our group is excited.
“You could feel the energy in the building after we got commitments from both of these guys.”
Demps’ enthusiasm for the future was the theme of the news conference, deflecting any inquiries about how the Pelicans failed to retain Cousins and Rondo (Demps previously claimed he had a desire to bring them back “in a perfect world”).
When asked if there was any lingering disappointment about those big names bolting New Orleans, Demps instead pivoted to their replacements.
“I’m excited to have these guys,” Demps said, flanked at the podium by Randle and Payton. “I really am. Things work out for a reason. We wish those guys the best, but I’m really excited to have these two guys and see them in a Pelicans jersey. I’m thinking forward and moving ahead.
“Like I said, these are guys we’ve always wanted. That’s where the excitement comes from. We feel they’re going to make us better.”